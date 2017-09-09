Kate Middleton Reportedly Craving Spicy Food And Candy Despite Major Morning Sickness From Baby No. 3

Kate Middleton is suffering from severe bouts of morning sickness, but that hasn’t prevented her from indulging in some pregnancy cravings. As Middleton prepares for the birth of her third baby with Prince William, she is reportedly craving candy and spicy foods.

According to Closer Weekly, inside sources revealed that Middleton and William have been trying to expand the family for months, and Middleton cannot stop eating sweet and spicy foods. Middleton, of course, suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes bouts of nausea and upset stomach. She fought the disorder throughout her first two pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Fortunately, Prince William is helping Middleton as she prepares for another child. An insider claims that William is making sure his wife gets plenty of rest and has taken on more of the parenting duties. Queen Elizabeth is also pitching in her support and can’t wait for the new baby to arrive.

“Kate has talked to Queen Elizabeth about her motherhood plans, and she has been incredibly supportive. Her Majesty is just delighted that Kate has turned out to be such a star for the royal family. After all the scandals from the past, the Queen is glad Kate has brought stability to the family,” the source explained.

Kensington Palace confirmed the pregnancy rumors this week. Days after the announcement, Yahoo reports that William opened up about the new baby and assured fans that Kate Middleton is in good health. He also said the entire family is ecstatic to have another kid, and they can’t wait until she’s further along.

The royal couple was forced to come clean about the pregnancy after Middleton canceled a public appearance because of morning sickness. It isn’t clear how far along Middleton is, though inside sources believe that she is around the 11- or 12-week mark.

While we wait to learn more exciting news about the baby, William recently joined his brother, Prince Harry, for a day of volunteer work at a mental health conference. The brothers were spotted in Oxford working alongside those who suffered in the recent Grenfell fire. In addition to the new baby, William’s oldest son, Prince George, is scheduled to begin school this week. Thankfully, it sounds like William is on full daddy duty until Middleton is done with the pregnancy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not confirmed the due date of their third child. The baby is expected to be born sometime in early spring.

