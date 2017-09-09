Kim Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Really Stupid’ Sharon Osbourne For Calling Her A ‘Ho’

Kim Kardashian is hitting back at Sharon Osbourne after The Talk co-host called her out as a “ho” for posting nude photos of herself online.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finally replied to Sharon’s pretty scathing comments about her in a new interview just days after she was called out by the former America’s Got Talent judge for being a fake feminist.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that,” Kim clarified while chatting with E! News at the Harper’s BAZAAR event celebrating “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” on September 9. “So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous.”

“I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful,” the reality star continued, hitting back at Sharon for her scathing comments.

Kardashian then went on to call Kelly Osbourne’s mom “really stupid” for her far from complimentary remarks about her last week.

“If I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look,” Kim said of the reasoning behind her stripping down for the cameras so often, denying that her decision to show off her body has anything to do with feminism as Osbourne claimed.

“So she kind of misquoted me on that,” Kardashian added, “and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

Sharon laid into Kim in a scathing interview last week. The X Factor U.K. judge called out Kylie Jenner’s big sister for being a fake feminist, and her comments about Kanye West’s wife quickly went viral.

Osbourne made some pretty scathing remarks about her in her most recent interview with The Telegraph and certainly didn’t hold back when it came to calling out Kardashian and her skin-baring ways.

Sharon slammed her as a “ho” and claimed that her decision to take off her clothes for the cameras is not progressively feminist as she alleged Kardashian had once claimed.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Sharon hit back when asked her opinion of Kim in the interview. She then continued to call out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her peers for showing off their bodies.

“Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” she said.

“And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Osbourne bluntly continued of Kardashian in the candid interview. “There’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Sharon then once again clarified her comments in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. She once again put Kim on serious blast and made it pretty clear that she was standing by her less than complimentary remarks.

Calling Kim “superficial,” the TV personality continued to put the reality star on blast for stripping down in the name of feminism.

Osbourne made it clear again that she most definitely doesn’t consider North and Saint West’s mom to be a feminist for showing off her body in photo shoots and on social media.

“I don’t think that there’s anything wrong in what she does,” Sharon said of Kim when asked about her controversial comments. “There’s nothing wrong at all, but because you strip off, doesn’t mean that you’re a feminist.”

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR]