Stoke City Vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Preview For 2017-18 Premier League Match Day 4

Stoke City vs. Manchester United will be the main event of a busy first day of Week 4 of the 2017-18 Premier League season. Manchester United is looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign when they visit Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, September 9. The Red Devils have won their first three games while the Potters are coming off a draw.

Before the international break, Manchester United got their third win in three matches with a 2-0 win over Leicester City at Old Trafford last August 26. It was a stalemate until the 70th minute when Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the game, per Sky Sports. Marouane Fellaini put the game away in the 82nd minute with a knee goal from a cross by Jesse Lingard.

On the other hand, Stoke City secured a point against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on August 27 with a 1-1 draw. According to Goal.com, the Potters were down by a goal after the 61st minute but Peter Crouch equalized in the 77th minute. Crouch leveled the score after a mix-up on defense by Ahmed Hegazi and Ben Foster.

Many people feel that this Manchester United team led by Jose Mourinho is reminiscent of the 2014-15 Chelsea squad that won 14 of their first 18 games en route to the championship. The scary part for United opponents is the team will only get better as the season progresses.

In an interview with reporters (h/t BBC Sport), Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has nothing but praise about his former team. Hughes believes that Manchester United is a very talented squad but his club will exploit them in their game on Saturday.

“Of all the teams they are clearly at the top of the pile. Their performances and the way they’ve gone about their business has been impressive. We had a similar situation last year with Man City, who were not able to sustain it. But the make-up of the Man United squad is very strong and they’re playing in a way that their fans will take to and enjoy. Hopefully, there are still things for us to exploit.”

Manchester United will have a strong squad against Stoke City with only four players out with injuries. Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have recovered from their injuries, but they are not yet deemed as match fit. Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are still months away from making their season debuts.

As for Stoke City, former Manchester United player Darren Fletcher might be unavailable due to a knee injury he suffered in the international break. New signing Eric Choup-Moting also suffered a knock on international duty, while Ibrahim Afellay and Stephen Ireland are still sidelined because of injuries.

Stoke City vs. Manchester United is scheduled on Saturday, September 9 at the bet36 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England. The game’s kickoff time is at 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 a.m. ET and 5:30 BST. Fans in the United States can watch the game live on television on NBC while it is available on BT Sport 1 for fans in the United Kingdom. Finally, Stoke City vs. Manchester United is also available via live stream on NBC Sports Live and the BT Sport App.

