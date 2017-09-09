Travis Tritt, Brad Paisley And More React As Troy Gentry And Don Williams Die Within Hours Of Each Other

Country music suffered an unspeakable loss as two of its biggest stars died within hours of each other on Friday, Sept. 8. Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash on Friday afternoon, and country music legend Don Williams died earlier in the day after a short illness, making Sept. 8 one of the darkest days ever in country music.

Gentry’s shocking death was announced on the official Montgomery Gentry website, revealing that the 50-year-old singer was tragically killed in a helicopter crash at approximately 1:00 p.m. in Medford, New Jersey as his musical partner Eddie Montgomery waited for him at the airport. Montgomery Gentry was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford on Friday night. The platinum-selling duo behind hits like “Where I Come From” had been performing together since 1999.

Shortly before Troy Gentry’s shocking death, Rolling Stone announced that country music’s “Gentle Giant,” Don Williams, passed away at age 78 after a short illness. Williams was a staple of country radio in the 1970s and ’80s, releasing 16 No. 1 songs between 1974 and 1985, including “Tulsa Time,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” and “It Must Be Love.” Don Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Within a span of minutes, the country music world learned it had lost two of its own: Troy Gentry and Don Williams. https://t.co/Vbup66MzgA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 8, 2017

Country music stars immediately reacted to the sad deaths of two of their own, taking to social media to remember Troy Gentry and Don Williams. Country music superstar Travis Tritt seemed especially rocked by the news of the loss of his two friends, revealing that he had just seen Troy Gentry a few weeks ago. Tritt posted a tearful video revealing that he was in shock over the deaths of Williams, whom he considered a country music hero, and his dear friend, Gentry.

Tritt also shared a photo of Troy Gentry dressed in an Elvis costume, explaining that his longtime friend had brought him his guitar on stage in that outfit just a few weeks ago. Travis Tritt later paid tribute to the late stars during his concert in Minnesota.

I'm in total shock and disbelief over the news that my friend Troy Gentry was just killed in a helicopter crash!!! I just saw him days ago! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017

I'm so thankful that I got to see Troy Gentry 3 weeks ago & tell him I loved him! Always hug your loved ones and tell them they are loved! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 9, 2017

So sad to hear that "Gentle Giant" Don Williams has died! What an incredible legacy of great music he leaves behind. May he RIP. https://t.co/2kfgICRA7f — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017

I'm a pretty tough dude, but days like today brought me to my knees. I've cried all the tears I can for 1 day. Getting it together now. ???????? — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 9, 2017

In addition to Tritt, other stars, like Billy Ray Cyrus and Marina McBride, dedicated songs to the late country music stars during their concerts on Friday night. Take a look at the overwhelming social media reaction to the deaths of Troy Gentry and Don Williams.

It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart to hear of the death of my long time friend Troy Gentry, — John M. Montgomery (@JM2Squared) September 8, 2017

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 8, 2017

I can't believe it…Doesn't seem possible that Troy Gentry is gone. Big prayers for his family and Eddie. We'll miss you Troy. #troygentry — John Rich (@johnrich) September 8, 2017

2 legends lost at once. Troy Gentry and Don Williams will be missed so much. Praying for their families and may they rest in peace. — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) September 8, 2017

Country music is at loss today. Our prayers are with the families of Don Williams & Troy Gentry. It's a sad day. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 8, 2017

Lovely healing crowd 2night in Danville,KY. With the tragic news of the passing of Troy Gentry and Don Williams. Much needed. Thank you — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) September 9, 2017

I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.????????✝️ — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017

Sending my sincere and heartfelt prayers to the families & friends of Don Williams and @T_RoyMG. — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) September 8, 2017

Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017

Rest in peace Don Williams

You left us a lot great musical memories — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 8, 2017

Sad day in country music. Don Williams and Troy gentry will be missed. In shock. Thoughts and prayers to the family of a hero and a buddy. ???? — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) September 8, 2017

Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Also just hearing about the passing of Don Williams.. terrible day. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts]