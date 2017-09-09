'American Horror Story: Cult' Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers: Afraid Of The Dark [Video]

American Horror Story: Cult Episode 2 will give fans something to cheer about when the real face of the cult starts to take shape. Episode 2, which is titled “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” starts to show the extent of Ally’s fears by exposing what she cannot handle. Those phobias, which vary in extremity, include the fear of clowns and as fans will soon see, agoraphobia.

The agoraphobia that will start coming out in Episode 2 of American Horror Story: Cult opens with a visit from Kai Anderson, who has taken the election of Donald Trump and used it as a springboard to begin creating fear and doubt in those around him in their Michigan town. But Kai seems to have a strange obsession with Ally, and it seems as though his sinister plans have her right at the center of this year’s theme of American Horror Story.

This is the part of the article where we need to warn you one last time that there are spoilers coming up from Episode 1 and Episode 2 of American Horror Story: Cult. If you have not seen Episode 1 of American Horror Story: Cult yet and do not want any of those details spoiled, then you should only proceed with that spoiler warning in mind.

In Episode 2 of American Horror Story: Cult, fans might just get to find out why Kai is obsessed with Ally, according to TV Guide. As many fans who have seen Episode 1 already know, Ally is married to Ivy and they both have a son, Oz. What is unclear at this time is who Oz’s biological father is. Therein could lie the whole reason and motivation for Kai to be targeting Ally and starting his cult.

The springboard of Donald Trump’s election could also be the catalyst that Kai needed to gain public favor and sow the seeds of doubt within his community on American Horror Story: Cult. To help really break that down for you, it means the clowns that Ally has been seeing might have actually been real and following the instructions of Kai to prey on her most intense fears and driving her to make irrational decisions, thus driving a wedge between her and Ivy.

The next and most logical step on American Horror Story: Cult is for Kai to intensify Ally’s terror by showing up at her doorstep, or possibly even demanding a blood test to prove that Oz is his son, which could lead to a whole new fright on American Horror Story: Cult.

Be sure to tune into Episode 2 of American Horror Story: Cult, titled “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” next Tuesday on FX.

[Featured Image by FX]