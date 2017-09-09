‘Dance Moms’ Alum Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Boyfriend Jack Kelly And Their Long-Distance Romance

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler recently opened up about her long-distance relationship with Australian boyfriend Jack Kelly.

In an interview with Galore, the 14-year-old dancer revealed some interesting details about her love life. The former Dance Moms sweetheart did not hold back in sharing how their young love started.

According to Maddie, she has known Jack since they were kids, adding that their romance was a long time coming. Apparently, the young couple met each other when they were only 8-years-old.

However, since Jack is from Australia, they grew up away from each other. During the interview, Maddie Ziegler recalled how sparks flew when they reconnected years later and ended up inseparable — at least when Jack is in the U.S.

“Well, we met when we were like eight, and then years later we met again, and he’s from Australia, it was kind of funny – and now we’re just dating. He just kind of asked me and I was like, ‘Yeah.'”

And just like any other typical long-distance relationship, the rising star and her Aussie boyfriend do not always get to hang out, which could be quite challenging at times. So whenever they get the chance to be together, they always make sure to spend quality time with each other.

Maddie Ziegler admitted that they enjoy casual outings just like any other young couples out there. The Dance Moms fan-favorite revealed that they usually go out to grab a bite and enjoy each other’s company.

“We’ve just been going to Pinkberry a lot, and In-N-Out. We’ve been going for In-N-Out and sushi a lot.”

Rumors that the Dance Moms alum is already in a relationship surfaced in March after the dancer shared a photo of their date in Disneyland, wherein she called Jack “my boy.”

Since then, Maddie has been quite active on her social media accounts, sharing numerous photos of their lovey-dovey moments. However, not everyone seems to be happy about their young love. Many were quick to point out that both Maddie and Jack are still too young to get hot and heavy in their romance.

Still, the couple continues to flaunt their young love and has been very open about it.

Meanwhile, Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson are currently busy filming their upcoming drama Sister. The film is directed by Ziegler’s new mentor, Sia.

In the movie, Maddie will be playing the role of an autistic girl who lives with her older sister played by Kate. Sister is set to come out in 2018.

Ziegler is also working on a new novel called The Audition, which is scheduled to be released in Australia in November. The young star also has her hands full with her own clothing line with new collections coming out soon.

