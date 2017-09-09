‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Is Committed To Vicky, Phyllis Takes Action, Jack Confronts Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, September 12 reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is worried about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) due to his commitment to helping Brash & Sassy survive difficult times.

Billy Is Committed To Victoria’s Brash & Sassy

Victoria knows that she is indebted to Billy, and she is plotting secretly to win his heart although Billy recently tried to set her straight about their relationship, saying that although she cares about her as his ex-wife and mother of his children, he does not want to jeopardize his relationship with Phyllis by getting romantically involved with her.

Despite Billy’s statement, Victoria still considers Billy fair game, and it is likely that she is carefully plotting the right moment to make a play for him again. But meanwhile, she plays along by focusing on their work to save Brash & Sassy from business and financial ruin.

The two have a moment together. Victoria flirts with Billy, and they flatter each other by praising their Brash & Sassy teamwork.

Phyllis Is Worried

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 12 tease that Phyllis remains deeply concerned about the circumstances of Brash & Sassy that have brought Victoria and Billy together. Billy’s repeated statement that he is only helping Victoria to manage the challenges facing Brash & Sassy have done nothing to reassure Phyllis. She believes that the growing connection between the two exes will inevitably lead to the rekindling of their former relationship.

Phyllis Decides On A Course Of Action

Phyllis has been mulling over the “Villy” problem lately and weighing her options. She finally comes to a decision on what to do to separate Victoria and Billy. She is convinced that the only way to break up Victoria and Billy is to target what brings them together — Brash & Sassy.

Phyllis decides to give more support to Jack’s (Peter Bergman) plan to destroy Brash & Sassy. After her confrontation with Victoria in the elevator, she becomes convinced that the best way to sabotage “Villy” is through destroying the company that brings them together.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 12 state that Phyllis vents her spleen when she meets with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). She tells Hilary that she has no insight into what Billy and Victoria are doing when they are alone together. She complains that the situation is unfair and promises to do something about it.

Phyllis could begin snooping around, taking advantage of her access to Billy, to obtain inside information about Brash & Sassy that could help Jack implement his plan to bring down the rival company.

Jack Demands Answers From Dina About Graham

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack demands answers from Dina (Marla Adams) about her relationship with Graham (Max Shippee). He wants to know exactly why she trusts Graham so much that she relies on him to manage her personal affairs. Ashley and Jack were shocked to learn that Dina granted Graham access to secret Jabot files and that she lets him help her write marketing reports.

When Jack and Ashley protested, Dina insisted that she trusts Graham.

Jack now puts pressure on Dina to open up about the details of her relationship with Graham. Dina agrees to let Jack have the information he demands. However, it is doubtful that Dina will tell Jack the whole truth.

Meanwhile, Ashley continues to secretly investigate Graham’s background. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she will soon uncover new information about Graham that affects the Abbott family.

