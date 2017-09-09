Michelle Obama For 2020: Will She Be The One To Rebuild The Democratic Party And Run For President?

Michelle Obama for 2020 is a huge dream for Democrats, but they may need it to be a reality. Can the former first lady be swayed to run for president?

While Michelle has repeatedly rejected the idea of running for U.S. president in 2020, a former Bill Clinton pollster and political analyst says she’s the only hope the Democratic Party has of winning back the White House. In an opinion piece in The Hill written by Douglas Schoen, he breaks down his prediction about Michelle being the only one who can hold the party together if she were to run for president.

The piece starts out by citing major Democratic donor Marc Lasry, who says it’s gotten “ridiculous” how the party has no clear message other than opposing President Donald Trump. Schoen adds that Democrats must “rebuild and unite the party” if they have any chance of winning back seats in Congress by the time the 2018 midterm elections arrive, let alone the White House in 2020.

No one with widespread popularity has emerged in the party and the only one Schoen sees as attaining this is Michelle Obama. Schoen says his assessment is not an endorsement of Michelle because he doesn’t agree with “many of the positions” he believes that she’d “advance,” but her immense popularity has enough momentum to possibly take the Democrats where they want to be.

As it currently stands, the prospective presidential candidates for 2020 are Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and John Delaney (D-Md.). Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly constructing an email list and there are speculations he may run as well.

Michelle Obama for the 2020 presidential race would be perceived as a good choice because she’s viewed as a solid and qualified leader, Schoen continues. Her popularity in the January 2017 USA Today/Gallup poll was at 68 percent when she left the White House, surpassing her husband; former President Barack Obama had 58 percent. Hillary Clinton’s popularity was 58 percent when she left the White House as first lady in 2000. When it comes to Trump, Michelle Obama is far more popular. Trump is at 39.7 percent and Obama is 30 points ahead.

“Michelle Obama stands a cut above the rest as the only prospective candidate who can bring the party together, rebuild the Obama coalition, win back the Midwest and, thus, win the presidency,” Schoen writes.

Furthermore, the former first lady is free of any controversy and that’s something Hillary Clinton had going against her with the email scandal.

The 2020 elections is far enough away that Michelle Obama may change her mind. She’s not interested in running for president and has made no secret that it’s not in her plans. If the Democratic Party is unable to succeed in conveying a clear message about their agenda and fails in finding a new leader, would she reconsider?

