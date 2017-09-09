Miranda Lambert Is Reportedly Ready To Confront Blake Shelton And Make Peace

It’s been more two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced, but there still seems to be bitterness between the exes. However, the 33-year-old singer is reportedly ready to confront her former husband and make peace with him. According to In Touch, the Pistol Annies member knows that things haven’t been smooth when it comes to the 41-year-old country superstar. She allegedly wants to sit down and talk things out with him like adults.

“It’s obvious Miranda is still affected by what happened with Blake. And the only way she will fully get over it is if she confronts him face-to-face,” an insider said.

Their source revealed that the Lambert and Shelton have barely spoken since they got divorced. Their conversation may be awkward, but the insider thinks that it is time that they talk. The “Vice” hitmaker is reportedly still angry at her ex-husband for everything he did to her. The Voice coach is also allegedly upset for the things she did when they were still married.

“Miranda believes that both she and Blake are responsible for the collapse of their marriage. But she also feels that they’ve both grown so much since their divorce that meeting up is essential for them to have healthy relationships in the future,” their source said.

There were rumors that Miranda Lambert is still in love with Blake Shelton and that’s why she can’t get over him yet even if she already has a new boyfriend. This new report may spark that controversy again, but a source revealed that she isn’t interested in her ex-husband romantically. In fact, the blonde country belle allegedly has big plans to marry Anderson East while the “God Gave Me You” singer is happily in a relationship with Gwen Stefani.

“Miranda is so looking forward to this. She really feels the time has finally come to lay everything out on the table,” the insider said. “Who knows, maybe this meeting will have them walk away as friends. Either way, they’ll definitely be in a better place.”

If Lambert indeed wanted to confront Shelton, then there is a big possibility that he will agree since he wanted to move on fully from her. According to Hollywood Life, Blake desperately wants to close the chapter in his life with Miranda. He reportedly wants to focus on his relationship with Gwen.

A source revealed that Shelton isn’t comfortable when Lambert talks about their divorce, but he respects her and how she wants to get over their marriage. He is reportedly aware that he will always be linked to his ex-wife in some way or another. However, he allegedly hopes that she is also happy with her new boyfriend.

It seems that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton shared the same sentiments, so there is a possibility that the exes will have a heart-to-heart talk soon. Their meetup may not pose a problem in her relationship with Anderson East since he seems to be a peace-loving guy. In the Instagram post of the 30-year-old blues singer, he shared a photo with his girlfriend and claimed that he is anti-hate and believes that love makes the world go round.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]