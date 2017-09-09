Beyonce is home. The Houston pride took time off her busy schedule and reached out to her fellow Texans who survived the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, the mother of three visited her hurricane-ravaged hometown and delivered a message of hope to the victims of Harvey. Beyonce was seen landing at Hobby Airport with her daughter Blue Ivy, mom Tina Knowles Lawson, and Michelle Williams.

Later in the afternoon, they visited St. John’s United Methodist Church and were warmly greeted by the survivors of Hurricane Harvey. Beyonce, who is one of Houston’s most famous natives, passionately delivered an emotional message to the crowd.

Those in attendance have been posting Beyonce’s heartwarming visit on social media. Joey Guerra, a music critic of the Houston Chronicle, uploaded a video of Beyonce during the event.

In the clip, Beyonce took the stage at the church and gave encouraging words to the victims. The singer proudly announced that Houston is her home and called the congregation her “family.”

“Houston is my home. I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe… I just wanna say I love you.”

The “Formation” singer also reminisced growing up in her hometown and recalled how she spent most of her time in the church. Beyonce also expressed her gratitude to everyone who has been supporting her from the very start of her career.

“I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.”

Beyonce emotionally declared that their gathering is “a celebration of survival.”

“I’m so, so thankful to God that I am blessed so I can bless other people. And I ask you guys to continue to do that for other people.”

The singer’s mother, Tina, also joined her on stage and reminded the survivors of Hurricane Harvey that they will get through this time of trouble.

Beyonce’s foundation, BeyGOOD Houston, was also present at the church feeding survivors and first responders. Earlier in the day, Beyonce, Tina, and Michelle were also spotted serving food to Harvey victims.

The singer even posed for photos with all 400 people in attendance during the event. Sources also claimed that the singer even donated a pair of Nike Air Jordans to each.

Beyoncé, Blue, Ms. Tina, Michelle & the #BeyGOOD team in HoUSton. ❤️???????? #swipe A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Prior to Beyonce’s visit in Houston, the church’s pastor stated that the singer made a “significant donation” for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Although no exact amount was disclosed, sources revealed that the Lemonade hitmaker donated a whopping $10 million and provided food and shelter to those still homeless in Houston.

There were claims that Beyonce has requested to keep the amount of her donation private and to not publicize her charitable deeds. The pastor even reiterated that Beyonce was never flashy when it comes to her donations, adding that the singer has always been a blessing to them.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation has teamed up with Bread of Life, Greater Houston Community Foundation, and Texas Southern University to collect donations for the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

According to reports, the organization was able to collect basic necessities, including cots, blankets, pillows, baby products, feminine products, and wheelchairs.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is set to participate in the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on September 12. The telethon will air live on NBC, ABC, CBS, CMT, and Fox at 8 p.m. It is also expected to be live streamed on Twitter and Facebook.

Other celebrities that will take part in the good cause include George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, and more. All the proceeds will go to relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey through various organizations.

[Featured Image by Robin Harper/AP Images]