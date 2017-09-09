Everton Vs. Tottenham: Preview, Where To Watch, Live Streaming For EPL Week 4

Everton vs. Tottenham is one of the top matches in Matchday 4 of the 2017-18 Premier League season. The two teams have identical records early in the campaign as they face off at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Saturday, September 9. Everton lost to Chelsea before the international break while Tottenham was held to a draw by Burnley.

The Toffees lost 2-0 to reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last August 27. Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morato both scored in the first half as Everton failed to make a comeback in the second half, per Sky Sports. It was the first defeat of the season for Everton after starting the campaign with a win over Stoke City before earning a draw against Manchester City in their first two games.

On the other hand, Tottenham was held to a draw by Burnley last August 27 at Wembley Stadium. According to GOAL.com, Delle Alli opened the scoring in the 49th minute and Tottenham seemed to have earned all three points. However, Chris Wood netted a 92nd-minute equalizer to sink the hearts of Tottenham fans around the world.

But one of the stories overshadowing Everton vs. Tottenham is Wayne Rooney and his recent drunk-driving charge. Rooney, who returned to Everton this summer, was arrested on the early morning of September 1 but he was released on bail. He is expected to appear in court later this month to face charges pressed against him.

In an interview with reporters (h/t BBC Sport), Everton manager Ronald Koeman expressed his disappointment on Rooney. He noted that Rooney will receive a punishment from the Everton board but he revealed that the 31-year-old legend will play on Saturday against Tottenham.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed with the situation regarding Wayne Rooney. We have spoken on Tuesday and the chairman Bill Kenwright also spoke to Wayne about the situation, and in line with any disciplinary matter it will be dealt internally by the club at the appropriate time. He will play this Saturday. If I see that Wayne is not in a physical or mental condition to play then he won’t play.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is focused on winning the match after a disappointing result two weeks ago. Pochettino told reporters that he has respect for Everton and their manager, and he expects a tough game but a good result on Saturday.

“Always our ambition is to win. It’s true that in the last game at Wembley we were disappointed with the result. Now we have an opportunity to get three points. We have a lot of respect for Everton. They have a great manager and great players. They signed a lot of players during the transfer window. It’s a new Everton but it’s still the same philosophy and course it will be a very tough game.”

Tottenham won’t have Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, and Danny Rose because of injury, but new signing Serge Aurier can make his debut. Tottenham will also have Kieran Tripper back after struggling with an injury. Everton, on the other hand, will have Morgan Schneiderlin back from suspension with new signing Nikola Vlasic possibly playing in his first game.

Everton vs. Tottenham is scheduled on Saturday, September 9, at Goodison Park in Liverpool. The game’s kickoff time is at 7:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m. EST, and 3:00 p.m. BST. Fans in the United States can watch the game on CNBC but it won’t be broadcast live on television. It is available on BBC Radio in the U.K. Everton vs. Tottenham can also be watched via live stream at NBC Sports Live and fuboTV.

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]