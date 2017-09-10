Chloe Lukasiak Moves On From ‘Dance Moms’ To Be A Full-Time Actress? New Movie Coming Out Soon

When Dance Moms first aired back in 2011, it instantly became everyone’s obsession. So despite its recent bad press, courtesy of Abby Lee Miller’s jail time, the hit reality dance television series was still picked up for another season. However, fan favorite Chloe Lukasiak did not give a promising response when asked if she will be back to do another installment.

Dance Moms Season 7B is officially picked up and Chloe Lukasiak is coming back to join the rest of the cast. But when asked if she will return for Dance Moms Season 8, the 16-year-old TV personality seemed to be unsure about it since all of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) girls have already started their individual careers outside the show.

Chloe Lukasiak revealed that the reason why she came back to Dance Moms is that she missed competing. The Center Stage: On Pointe actress shared that when she found out that her former ALDC Junior Elite Competition Team members were back on the East Coast, she wanted to go and visit them. The young star’s explanation certainly made a lot of sense since she was a part of the hit Lifetime show since she was just 10 years old, so it has become a huge part of her life.

Eventually, Chloe Lukasiak returned to Dance Moms and possibly saved the show’s ratings after Abby Lee Miller’s fraud and money laundering cases.

Just like Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak also rose to fame after joining the original cast of Dance Moms. The Lifetime show became so big that it paved way for the girls and led them to bigger and better opportunities.

After temporarily leaving Dance Moms back in Season 4, Chloe Lukasiak started to expand her brand and added actress to her already impressive resume. It seems that the Dance Moms Season 7B star has found her new passion as a spoiler page revealed that she will be a part of a new film called The Message.

While Chloe Lukasiak remains unsure if she will be joining Dance Moms Season 8, it appears that she is definitely taking her acting career seriously at the moment.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]