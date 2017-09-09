Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell Get Married: Get The Details

The day is finally here and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have tied the knot. Fans have been wondering when, and People shared the news that the couple is now married. They got married Friday at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Kendra’s dress was a Renee Miller jeweled top with princess skirt. The wedding colors were navy, soft yellow, and burgundy. At their big rehearsal dinner, they had Mexican food along with ice cream. Everyone knows that the Duggar family loves their ice cream. They had their wedding reception at the church, in the gym, and they served cupcakes, coffee, and salty snack food.

Kendra and Joseph had 22 people in their big wedding party. Joe had his brother, Josiah, serving as the best man. The groomsmen were John David, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, and Justin. Kendra’s sister, Lauren, was her maid of honor. She had 10 bridesmaids, including her mom and Joe’s sisters, Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy, Johannah, and Jennifer. It sounds like the entire family was involved in the big wedding. Kendra seems like she is really close to the girls and everyone is happy to hear that Jinger made it back from Texas for the big event.

The fans of Counting On loved when Joseph proposed to Kendra at his Joy-Anna’s wedding. They made sure she got the bouquet and he popped the question. Everyone can’t wait to see the wedding on Counting On when it airs. The new season is about to start, and when it came to Joy-Anna’s wedding they aired it right away and then went back and showed all of the preparations. With Joe’s wedding, there will be a one-hour special to air next month sometime. It has been a while since viewers have seen a male Duggar wedding.

Are you happy to hear that Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are now married? Are you excited to see the wedding? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when they return to TLC. The new season starts on September 11.

