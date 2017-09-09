Gwen Stefani Pregnant With Blake’s Baby, Rumors Claim — Announcement Coming Soon?

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their relationship, they have been fighting rumors of getting married and of Gwen Stefani being pregnant. Well, those rumors are continuing, but this time it looks like it could actually be true. Will a big announcement be coming from Gwen and Blake soon?

With so many rumors regarding this subject, you never know who to believe and who is just spreading another false rumor. It appears the latest gossip comes from Radar Online, as their insider states that Gwen Stefani, 47 years old, has been undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments, and it appears that it finally stuck and she is pregnant.

“Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen’s boys. They knew they didn’t have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail.”

Of course, Gwen is already a mother to three boys, Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3, with ex Gavin Rossdale. This would be the first child for Blake Shelton, which is why he might be a little extra excited about this possible pregnancy. According to the insider, the big announcement is coming very soon.

In addition to the IVF treatments, it’s rumored that Gwen Stefani was also getting fertility-specific acupuncture. This was something she used before conceiving her last child, Apollo.

To help confirm these Gwen Steafni pregnancy rumors, you can look at their upcoming schedules. Gwen is taking some time off The Voice and has no gigs or shows lined up. Blake Shelton is, of course, heading into his 13th season as a coach on The Voice, but after this month, he will not have any additional shows. Could they be prepping for a little Shelton-Stefani baby?

“Gwen and Blake have made this baby their complete and total priority. They were so emotional and overwhelmed when they found out, and now they’re just focused on everything going smoothly. This baby is something they’ve both wanted for a long time.”

While the big baby announcement has not even been made yet by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, it looks like they may already know the gender of the baby. How so? It looks like Gwen was ready for a girl, as she has three boys already. Because of that, she supposedly used the IVF process to select a female embryo.

“It’s becoming more common with celebrities to choose their baby’s gender, the way Chrissy Teigen and Joe Francis did. Gwen is always outnumbered by men — she’d love to have a girl! And Blake would love a daughter to spoil.”

If these latest rumors are true, we should be expecting to hear from Blake and Gwen soon enough, even maybe this weekend. What do you think of Gwen Stefani pregnant at 47?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]