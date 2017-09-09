Duggar Family Breaks Rules To Permit Unchaperoned Trip For Joseph To Distract From Latest Josh Duggar Scandal?

Josh Duggar has kicked up yet another scandal and the Duggar family is doing their best to settle it. This time, the drama arises from within the family and it looks like they are using diversion tactics to turn the fans’ attention away from the courtroom to the more wholesome matters of Joseph and Kendra’s wedding. The Duggars may have wanted to create news so much that they have broken rules that they value.

With their wedding date set in October 2017, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have been slowly but steadily working towards building their lives together. They first got engaged right after Joy and Austin Forsyth’s wedding in May, and since then, they have been making steps towards their big day as well. They have already gone on a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip.

But it looks like the trip was not enough for the to-be-married couple. The Duggar family posted on Facebook today that they “just returned from a mission trip to Panama.” They were there sharing “their faith in Christ with others” and also helping with the construction of “a church building there.”

This surprised the fans quite a bit because Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, did not accompany them on the trip. Considering that they have a strict chaperone rule for the couple, the fans started to wonder if they broke their own rules.

The photo that Joe took of the group did not seem to have any adults in the picture.

“So was there a chaperone?” A fan asked in the comment section. “Will there be another little one announced as a honeymoon baby after the wedding date gets pushed up?”

What this particular fan is alluding to is Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s case. They recently announced their pregnancy with Joy-Anna sporting a baby bump that seems rather big for just being three months along. Knowing that the couple pushed forward their wedding date from October to May, the fans started to speculate whether they did so to hide the fact that the baby came to them out of wedlock.

It also may be that Joseph being a man may mean that the parents did not feel as worried about protecting him on the trip.

Joseph and Kendra’s unchaperoned trip is certainly helping draw some attention away from the fact that Josh Duggar is causing legal troubles again. The latest update is that Jill, Jinger, Jessa, and Joy-Anna, his four younger sisters whom he has molested, have “asked the court to deny [his] request to join their privacy lawsuit.”

The backstory is that the four girls sued InStyle Weekly and a government institution for releasing legal documents about the molestation case that happened years ago. That meant that their identities were known and they are saying that the government did not do its job to protect the victims, who were minors at that time.

This resurgence of scandal shows that the Duggar family are in much deeper dispute than they publicly acknowledge.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]