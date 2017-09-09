WWE News: Ronda Rousey And Asuka Backed In ‘SmackDown’ And ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship Odds For ‘Mania’

When it comes to who will be WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions after WrestleMania 34, there are two superstars who’ve yet to step on the main roster that bettors feel have a good shot at becoming champions. One of those is former NXT Champion Asuka, who recently vacated her title on the roster due to a legitimate injury, although the reason given on television was different. The other is former UFC Bantamweight Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who continues to get mentioned in rumors saying she will be heading to the WWE ring in the near future. A recent tease by the WWE in a video segment seems to have given more credibility to that actually happening.

It was reported by WWE Leaks website that both Rousey and Asuka are getting backed by bettors in terms of their potential to walk out of WrestleMania 34 with one of the women’s titles. In August, Rousey was listed as a 20-1 favorite to win the Raw Women’s title or a 1-1 favorite to win the SmackDown title. She has since moved to 3-1 odds for the Raw title, and 9-4 odds in the SmackDown title winner category. Asuka moved from a 3-1 favorite for the Raw title to 2-1 odds. For the SmackDown title, she originally had 6-1 odds as the favorite, but now has 7-2 odds to win the blue brand’s women’s title. Asuka leads all contenders on the Raw list with Alexa Bliss second. Rousey is the second favorite on the SmackDown Live list behind “Ms. Money in the Bank” Carmella.

There has been no real indication where Asuka might wind up on the main roster. However, there was a storyline playing out where Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan were each scouting the services of NXT stars. As fans saw over the past several weeks, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode is now a member of the SmackDown roster. Asuka is still out of action due to her injury, but there may be a strong possibility she becomes the next star from NXT to join Monday night’s Raw roster. That could make a bet for her to win the title there a strong possibility.

As for Ronda Rousey, WWE just released a video clip in the past week or so with Rousey and a few of her UFC friends giving their thoughts on training partner Shayna Baszler’s chances at the Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament. They’re interrupted when the trio of Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair show up for a game of attempted intimidation. Rousey threw out a challenge, but no real answer was given to it. Most fans believe it was a set up for a Survivor Series battle involving the two different “Horsewomen” stables from WWE and UFC.

Still, it’s conceivable to think there could ultimately be a Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair matchup at WrestleMania 34 next year. That match could very well involve the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s title, or simply be a one-on-one contest, but it’s not too far-fetched to see WWE giving Rousey one of their titles in the future. Triple H seems to really want Rousey to join WWE, despite the fact he was manhandled by her at a previous WrestleMania, because Hunter knows Rousey would be “best for business.” Will she defeat Charlotte Flair for a title at ‘Mania though?

WWE fans, do you think Asuka or Ronda Rousey will walk out of WrestleMania next year with a women’s championship? Which titles will they win and who will they defeat to win them?

[Featured Image by WWE]