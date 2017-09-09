Is Katie Maloney Planning To Get Pregnant Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have reportedly been on the rocks for months, and according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star is hoping to save his marriage with a baby.

While Katie Maloney recently poked fun at the ongoing rumors proclaiming that she and Tom Schwartz are headed for divorce after just over a year of marriage, an insider recently told Radar Online that the couple’s marriage is in jeopardy.

“Tom and Katie are planning on going to Iceland this fall to spend time together,” the insider told the outlet, adding that Schwartz is hoping to focus on his new restaurant, his wife, and their marriage.

“They are thinking of starting a family and want to have time away the two of them,” the source added.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz tied the knot in August of last year amid filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, and during the finale episode of the show, fans watched as they said, “I do.” Months later, it was revealed that Tom Schwartz and his friend and co-star, Tom Sandoval, would be opening a restaurant with their boss, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

While Tom Schwartz hasn’t officially released a statement in regard to the new restaurant, Radar Online told readers that the venue was expected to open around the time of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

The Radar Online report went on to reveal that Tom Schwartz, who is a self-admitted commitment-phobe, continues to spend time away from Katie Maloney and will soon be hosting an event in New Jersey with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Despite Katie Maloney’s denial of her marriage being in trouble, the couple has reportedly continued to be plagued by jealousy and trust issues, just as they were during filming on the past five seasons of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, their longtime friend Jax Taylor, who recently spent time with Tom Schwartz, in Las Vegas, told his Twitter followers in June that he and Maloney had called it quits.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]