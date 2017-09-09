Is Vicki Gunvalson Engaged To Boyfriend Steve Lodge? A ‘RHOC’ Wedding May Be Coming Soon

Vicki Gunvalson is reportedly ready to tie the knot for the third time.

According to a new report, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star’s boyfriend, Steve Lodge, is said to be ready to walk down the aisle after Gunvalson jokingly proposed to him on Monday night’s episode of the show.

“Vicki is madly in love with Steve, and it is obvious to her friends that he feels the same way,” a source close to Gunvalson explained to Radar Online on September 8.

While Vicki Gunvalson’s former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, caused drama within her family, who didn’t approve of the relationship, her daughter, Briana Culberson, and her grandchildren really like Steve Lodge. In fact, they have been seen in social media photos with the reality star’s boyfriend.

As for the possibility of an on-screen wedding with Steve Lodge, the Real Housewives of Orange County star hasn’t yet said whether or not a wedding special is in her future, but according to the source, she would absolutely be on board with cameras filming her ceremony.

Although fans are just now hearing about Vicki Gunvalson’s potentially upcoming wedding, a source close to the couple said that Gunvalson and Lodge have been discussing the idea of getting married since early on in their relationship.

In other Vicki Gunvalson news, the reality star and her former friend, Tamra Judge, appear to be on the verge of a reconciliation during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. As fans may have seen in a new sneak peek at next Monday’s episode, Gunvalson reaches out to Judge on the phone and asks her if they can meet up to discuss their issues.

While Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge haven’t suggested that their reunion worked out with any new photos on social media, fans will see their encounter go down in just a few days.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, her family, and her co-stars, including Meghan King Edmonds, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

