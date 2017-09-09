Kim Kardashian On A Mission To Take Down Taylor Swift On Instagram

With a third child on the way, you would think that Kim Kardashian has better things to do than worry about the number of followers she has on Instagram compared to Taylor Swift. That is not the case though, as Kardashian seems to be obsessed with those numbers and seems to be making it her mission to pass Swift and the number of followers she has.

It looks like Taylor and Kim have been going back-and-forth for years with the lead of most followers, and with the release of her new singles recently, Taylor Swift has gained more and more followers on Instagram. This allowed her to take her lead back from Kim Kardashian, who has 103,045,426 followers when this story was written. At the time of writing, Taylor Swift has 103,224,902 followers.

That is almost a 200,000 follower lead for Swift, so what is Kardashian going to do about it? It looks like Kim K. has some ammo in her bag and she is not afraid to use it, according to Hollywood Life. That ammo includes nude pics, her kids, and a sonogram. All of this to get more followers? That is what an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kim is aiming to take Taylor out in this Instagram competition. She’s very competitive and certainly doesn’t want to lose. She has her team coming up with ideas that she can use in the coming weeks and months to overtake Taylor on the gram. She’s got plenty of gorgeous nude shots that she can post and she’s not against putting up more to get ahead [of Taylor’s follower count]. But nudity isn’t the only tool in Kim’s arsenal. Her fans love to see her kids too. People on her team have suggested she debut her unborn child’s sonogram to get more followers. When it comes to showing Taylor up, there are no limits.”

The big piece of ammo would definitely be the sonogram of her unborn child, which happens to be carried by a surrogate this time around for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Followers of Kim definitely want to see her kids, her beauty trends, and her nudes. So, you can expect to see more and more of all of those, as she looks to regain the lead on Taylor Swift.

However, don’t expect Swift to be taken down easily. She has her new album, Redemption, coming out in November, so there should be a lot of hype and press for that release. That would mean more time on social media for Taylor, who has been missing in action for a while now. This could get interesting, but do you think Taylor actually knows of Kim’s mission?

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s quest to get her lead back on Instagram from Taylor Swift?

