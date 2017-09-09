‘BB19’ Update: Paul Reveals Game Plan On Live Feeds, Says He Can’t Hide Excitement, Dances For Viewers [Video]

It’s no secret that veteran Big Brother player Paul Abrahamian has been running the game from almost the minute he stepped into the BB19 house. He is keenly aware of what he has accomplished and, in the early morning hours on Friday, shared his glee with live feed viewers in a confidential confessional. In fact, Paul’s excitement about his achievements was so hard for him to contain that he did a little dance for those watching to release some pent up enthusiasm.

On September 8 at around 12:25 a.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Paul was alone in the apple room where houseguests typically go lounge. He looked directly at one of the live feed cameras and began to go over all of his victories in the game.

Paul said in a whispered tone, “Guys. What the f***? I actually pulled it off! I am s******* my pants! I actually made it to final five. Everything that I needed to happen, happened.” He then began listing specific game moves by stating the following.

“Blindsided Jason [Dent], tricked Alex [Ow] into putting up Raven[Walton] and Kevin [Schlehuber]… Raven went home… I convinced Kevin to throw the HOH [Head of Household] competition to Christmas [Abbott], but I convinced Christmas to throw the HOH competition to Josh [Martinez]… Josh won.”

At one point during his talk with live feeders, Paul became so excited that he stopped, looked around the room, and said, “I’m going to die.”

He then continued with the following.

“All I have to do is compete against Christmas, Kevin – hopefully – for the final HOH that I need to win four to three. That’s what I’ve been counting on this whole time. If I win that, I guarantee myself a spot in the final three and I f****** think I can win this game without going on the block once this entire… season… That’s f****** crazy!”

Paul stopped speaking once again and put his hands on his face Home Alone style. He began talking again, stating, “I’ve been trying to keep my excitement this entire season but I’m about to f******…” at which point he abruptly ceased talking and danced for viewers.

See the video below in which Paul talks about his game and does a little dance for live feeders (Warning: Video contains some strong language).

Although Paul has been a master manipulator this season, he couldn’t have accomplished many of his moves without the dedication of a number of his fellow houseguests. As reported prior by the Inquisitr, some believe Christmas’ loyalty to Paul is more than just about friendship and she may have romantic feelings for him based on a talk she had recently with live feeders.

