‘BB19’ Spoilers: Week 11 Nominees For Eviction, Time To Shake Up The ‘BB19’ House?

BB19 spoilers from Friday (September 8) now include the Week 11 nominees. There have already been a number of Big Brother 19 spoilers following the Thursday night episode (September 7) on CBS, which is typically expected after a double eviction takes place. It has given subscribers of the CBS live feeds a lot to enjoy over the past 24 hours, including the revelation of who became the latest Head of Household.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh Martinez is the Week 11 HOH. The HOH Competition took place with the cameras turned off, but there may already be a few BB19 spoilers about what took place. If what was planned on the live feeds came to pass, then Kevin Schlehuber, Christmas Abbott, and Paul Abrahamian threw the competition. It was a strategy to allow them to play for the Week 12 HOH and allow Josh to enjoy the power for a week.

Tasked with naming two people for eviction, Josh Martinez is the star of the BB19 spoilers from Friday. There are only five people left in the game, meaning he had to select two nominees from Alex Ow, Kevin Schlehuber, Paul Abrahamian, and Christmas Abbott. Josh also had to make his choices fresh out of the double eviction of Jason Dent and Raven Walton, which appeared to affect him quite a bit based on the tears he was shedding.

You got a sneak peek last night.. and now I have for you the full cast of The Revengers! #BBRevengers #BB19 pic.twitter.com/v3qXNXX2bV — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) September 8, 2017

At the Week 11 Nomination Ceremony, Josh Martinez nominated Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber for eviction. Alex was very emotional on the live feeds, crying to Josh about what had just taken place. It’s certainly possible that this could pull at Josh’s emotions and convince him that it is time to take a different course of action. It’s also possible that Josh has other plans in store for the BB19 house and it doesn’t involve making Alex or Kevin a primary target this week. Those BB19 spoilers may come out later.

The houseguests will compete for the Power of Veto next, with a lot on the line for the nominees. If Alex Ow or Kevin Schlehuber want to guarantee that they will make it to the final four with Josh Martinez, then they need to win the Veto Competition on Saturday (September 9). That should set the stage for the next Eviction Ceremony and force Josh to make some hard choices as the Head of Household this week. A lot of BB19 spoilers are likely in store for the CBS live feeds this weekend.

There was some other interesting news to come from Big Brother on Friday, as a relationship between past houseguests Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo was confirmed. More about that relationship can be found in a previous report by the Inquisitr. Will BB19 spoilers coming from the jury house later this summer suggest another showmance will survive outside of the game?

