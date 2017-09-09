Ezekiel Elliott Six-Game Suspension Put On Hold After Judge Grants A Preliminary Injunction

Ezekiel Elliott finally got the upper hand against Roger Goodell on Friday evening when he was granted a preliminary injunction. The ruling will block the six-game suspension that was imposed against the Dallas Cowboys second year starter. Goodell suspended Elliott for allegedly being involved in multiple domestic disputes with his ex-girlfriend last year.

Many fans and the NFLPA were not pleased by the decision made by the commissioner and have been eager to get the decision overturned. Elliott lost his appeal earlier this week and decided to take the matter to federal court in order to get a restraining order that would allow him to play the entire 2017 season until the legal process is finished.

According to ESPN, federal Judge Amos Mazzant ruled in favor of Elliott because he was not granted a fair hearing by Harold Henderson during the appeal hearing.

“The Court finds, based upon the injunction standard, that Elliott was denied a fundamentally fair hearing by Henderson’s refusal to allow Thompson and Goodell to testify at the arbitration hearing.”

Due to the timing of Henderson’s decision on Tuesday, the NFL had already allowed Zeke to play in the Cowboys season opener on Sunday against the New York Giants. Now, it is very well possible that he will be able to play the entire season. The Cowboys are one of the early favorites to come out of the NFC and they will need Elliott around if they are going to have any chance at doing so.

Breaking: A judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent the implementation of the suspension for Ezekiel Elliott. pic.twitter.com/WfneISNl1c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2017

The NFL decided to crack down a bit harder on players that are involved in domestic violence cases after the ugly elevator incident involving former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay. Commissioner Goodell received heavy criticism for only imposing a two-game suspension to Rice after receiving the video of him knocking his wife out cold in an elevator in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Once the footage became public, Goodell had to correct his mistake and Ray Rice has not been on an NFL roster since. This time around, he’s being criticized for being too harsh. His system has apparently put a dent in the relationship between the NFL and the NFLPA, and for now, it appears the player will be coming out on top for once.

Judge said Ezekiel Elliott DID NOT receive a fair hearing before the NFL arbitrator, so he granted a TRO blocking the suspension. pic.twitter.com/CLMhrP6pjM — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Bob Booth/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Getty Images]