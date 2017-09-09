‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Sep. 11-15: Blackmail, Tripp Falls For Claire, And Nicole Skips Town

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease an explosive week – secrets will explode in Salem. Bonnie (Judi Evans) could be discovered any moment, posing as Adrienne is taking its toll on her sanity. Tripp (Lucas Adams) will use Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) to make Theo (Kyler Pettis) jealous, but things will not go as planned. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will also be in a tight spot next week.

Bonnie Gets Blackmailed

Pretending as someone else has Bonnie panicking, but Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal she will have more problems next week. Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) made it out safely. Realizing the need for an excellent legal counsel, Hattie (Deidre Hall) will get in touch with Justin (Wally Kurth). She knows it’s just a matter of time before she gets needs a lawyer.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Bonnie will ask Hattie to keep her mouth shut. She hopes her pal won’t throw her under the bus. Unfortunately, Hattie is not the person she needs to worry about. Sheila (Tionne Watkins) will be a bigger problem.

Sheila will blackmail Bonnie to secure a housekeeping position at the Kiriakis mansion. Sheila may be a maid by name, but she will spend her time leisurely and Bonnie can’t do anything about it.

Love Games

Tripp is one a mission to make Theo jealous while repaying Claire for being kind to him. Days of Our Livesspoilers hint Tripp is going to date her. While going out with Claire, Tripp will realize he has feelings for her. The pretend couple might turn out to be real lovers soon.

The tension in this apartment just Tripp-led. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/h2KHtfzf8y — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 6, 2017

Messy Love Triangle

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will try to deal with their issues. Nicole enjoyed her stay at the Horton Center, and she doesn’t want to leave. Nicole won’t be able to pursue her passion when Brady surprises her with an offer to work at Titan Industries. Nicole thinks she’ll be wasting her potential there, but she will cave in to avoid conflict.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady will feel guilty about forcing Nicole to take the job, and he will ask his father for advice. John (Drake Hogestyn) thinks Brady needs to accept Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan) will always care about each other. John will counsel Brady to trust Nicole – a task easier said than done. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady won’t be able to control his jealousy. He will sabotage Eric and Nicole’s relationship in any way he can.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady plays dirty on Nicole's behalf.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/5U8LuQUd5e — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2017

As Brady continues his schemes, Eric will make plans to leave town. Nicole will also make a shocking decision. Nicole doesn’t want to be the reason behind Eric and Brady’s conflict, and Days of Our Lives spoilers tease she may take herself out of the picture.

This week on #DAYS: Can Hattie be stopped before Marlena and John suffer a terrible fate? pic.twitter.com/6ieqovr6lI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 5, 2017

