Don Williams Dead: His Wife Joy Bucher, Net Worth, His Best Songs

Don William, one of the most iconic country music stars in the world, has passed away at the age of 78. According to Fox News, the mellow-voiced singer passed away today following a short illness. His publicist, Kirt Webster, has already released a statement citing emphysema as the cause of his death.

His Wife

Don Williams is, according to Married Biography, married to Joy Bucher, who is a housewife. They got married in April 10, 1960, and have two sons, Gary and Timmy. Not much is known about Joy as she has always stayed away from the limelight.

His Net Worth

Don Williams is reported to have an estimated net worth of about $15 million. A sizeable portion of this was acquired during the ’70s when he made amazingly popular hits. Some of his most notable fans include rock artists Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend. Born in 1939, he began his music career as a member of the Pozo-Seco Singers folk-pop group. But in 1971, he went solo, and had an impressive 17 No. 1 hits between 1974 and 1991.

In 2010, he began touring again and soon after released the And So It Goes record. Keith Urban, Vince Gill, and Alison Krauss were some of the featured artists. The album made it to the Top 20 Billboard Country Album chart. In 2016, he suffered a major setback after a series of health issues, and he ultimately cancelled his tour and live performances after that.

Country music icon Don Williams has passed away. https://t.co/FqhM4yxX5j — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 8, 2017

In 2017, a tribute album Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams was released. It included his songs performed by artists such as Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Allison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, and Trisha Yearwood.

His Greatest Hits

Don Williams has a long list of great hits and they include “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend,” “I Believe In You,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” “It Must Be Love,” “Tulsa Time,” “Love Is on a Roll,” “That’s The Thing About Love,” “I’m Just A Country Boy,” and “I Wouldn’t Want To Live If You Didn’t Love Me.”

Some of the music accolades he has received include ACM Top Male Vocalist (1976, 1977, and 1978), ACM Album of the Year – I Believe in You (1980), and ACM Album of the Year – Listen to the Radio (1982).

Don Williams, country singer who crooned "I Believe in You," has died at 78. https://t.co/YAxeI5DxaD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach]