‘BB19’ Rumors: Josh Martinez Ready To Make That Big Move?

BB19 rumors from the live feeds suggest Josh Martinez might be ready to make a big move. Josh has been mulling his future on Big Brother 19 and debating whether or not he feels safe keeping Paul Abrahamian in the house. It is something that he has discussed with Christmas Abbott in the past, but she really hasn’t been open to discussing much with him when it comes to bold games moves like turning on Paul.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh Martinez became the Head of Household this week, allowing him the opportunity to really go after Paul Abrahamian. Josh won the HOH thanks to Paul, so this wouldn’t be a move with “friendship” in mind, but it is also a page right out of the playbook that Paul has been using the last two seasons. If Josh ended up doing that, he might not have a guaranteed spot in the final three any longer. That could lead to fresh BB19 rumors as the night approaches.

In the updated transcripts from fan site Joker’s Updates, Josh was just seen talking to the camera about backdooring Paul Abrahamian, putting together a plan that many fans have been begging to see on social media. It would involve Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber going up on the block, but with Josh letting them in on the secret about what he wants to do with the Power of Veto. Could he really go through with a move that big?

An epic blindside sends one furious Houseguest out of the house in a hurry: https://t.co/ZAp0MqiT7O #BB19 #ICYMI pic.twitter.com/gvOIoynEq3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2017

The Week 11 Nomination Ceremony will come a bit later on Friday (September 8), giving Josh Martinez a little more time to debate about what his next move is going to be inside the BB19 house. If he does go through with nominating Alex Ow and Kevin Schlehuber, he has a way to explain his actions should Paul Abrahamian find a way to win the Power of Veto again. The worst case scenario would be for Josh to let everyone know his plan and then to have Paul figure it out, win the Veto Competition, and then target Josh next.

Celebrity Big Brother: Julie Chen shares more on the winter edition https://t.co/HYb7gpfk7i — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 8, 2017

There has been a lot of chatter about the BB19 cast and whether or not the summer 2017 season has been too predictable. If Josh Martinez was able to get Paul Abrahamian evicted this week, it would shake things up to the point of making the final four scenarios impossible to predict. Could Christmas Abbott and Alex Ow join forces? Could Kevin Schlehuber find a way to become the Big Brother 19 winner? Stay tuned, because these latest BB19 rumors point to a possibly exciting finish to the season.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]