LuAnn De Lesseps Is Doing Well After Husband Tom D’Agostino Divorce Drama And He’s Already Dating

LuAnn De Lesseps is reportedly refusing her life after her messy split from Tom D’Agostino last month.

According to a new report, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star is doing well after her breakup but when it comes to her highly-publicized divorce, the split was “hard” and “shocking.”

On September 8, Us Weekly magazine said that LuAnn De Lesseps is focused on her many business ventures and her two kids, including Victoria and Noel De Lesseps, as she moves on from her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

“She wants to reinvigorate some of her travel partnerships and build up her travel, fashion and lifestyle brands,” an insider told the magazine, adding that the reality star is having fun and living her life to the fullest.

Earlier this week, LuAnn De Lesseps was featured in a one-on-one special on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed the end of her marriage with her Bravo boss and friend. As Us Weekly magazine noted, the interview was filmed at the end of last month at De Lesseps’ home in Sag Harbor, New York.

During the show, LuAnn De Lesseps told Andy Cohen about the moment she knew that her seven-month marriage was over, explaining that she had learned through the press that her husband had met up with a former girlfriend behind her back.

As for how Tom D’Agostino is handling their split, he appears to be doing just fine. In fact, he’s wasted no time getting back into the dating pool of New York City and reportedly has been seeing a few different women. That said, the magazine insider noted that D’Agostino isn’t yet committed to anyone in particular.

LuAnn De Lesseps was warned about Tom D’Agostino’s potential cheating by her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars during Season 8 but despite their claims, she chose to walk down the aisle with him on December 31, 2016.

LuAnn De Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

