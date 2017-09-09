‘Big Brother’ Fans React To #ElFitNic As Nicole Franzel And Victor Arroyo Explain Their Real-Life Romance

Big Brother 18 featured three showmances, but no one saw this one coming. One year after they wrapped the CBS summertime reality show, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have confirmed they are dating. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Nicole and Victor made their official announcement in a video posted by CBS. The too-cute couple reunited for the Big Brother 19 premiere, sparks flew, and the rest is reality TV history.

Victor Arroyo told Entertainment Tonight that everything just “clicked” when he reunited with Nicole Franzel, who was last season’s Big Brother winner, in New York in June.

“From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend,” Arroyo told ET of his relationship with Franzel.

“Obviously she lives in Michigan, and I live in New Orleans, so it was kind of a surprise trip that kind of sprung up on us. I was most excited to see her…I’m trying to move over there to Michigan and stay over there with her. So, kind of see how that plays out, but it’s exciting…A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

Victor explained that he had stayed friends with Nicole after Big Brother and that they talked frequently. Once they hooked up in New York, Victor said Nicole was “accepting” of his post-Big Brother “wild” stage.

During last summer’s edition of the CBS reality show, Nicole Franzel was actually in a showmance with Corey Brooks, but it didn’t last long after Big Brother 18 wrapped. Nicole also dated her Big Brother 16 co-star Hayden Voss, and their relationship lasted more than a year after the show ended. Now, Nicole Franzel has been in a romance with Victor Arroyo for three months.

Both Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo posted about their romance to Twitter, with Nicole joking that the “third time’s a charm.”

While some Big Brother fans are surprised by the announcement of #ElFitNic, Franzel and Arroyo’s BB18 co-stars aren’t. James Huling told ET he always felt that Victor had “a little crush” on Nicole when they were in the Big Brother house.

“I’m really happy that they’re together, ’cause they really did stick side-by-side in the house all throughout the game,” Huling said.

“I told Victor and Nicole, I said, I wish you all the best. Y’all are, like, the cutest couple ever.”

It’s not surprising that Big Brother fans had a strong reaction to the news that Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are dating. Big Brother fans took to Twitter to post about the new couple. Many fans are calling “Vicole” their couple goals. Others can’t believe how cute Victor and Nicole are together. But there was also some negative reaction to the latest Big Brother romance.

If their relationship lasts — and it sounds pretty serious if Victor is planning to move to Michigan — then Nicole Franzel will join Jordan Lloyd and Rachel Reilly as another female Big Brother winner who found love and a $500,000 grand prize. That’s better than The Bachelor!

Check out the video below for more on how Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel fell in love.

