Jenelle Evans Custody Drama: Nathan Griffith Agrees With His Mom’s Decision To Seek Custody Of Kaiser

Jenelle Evans is facing a custody battle with Nathan Griffith’s mother after she filed documents claiming the former couple is not fit to care for their 3-year-old son, Kaiser Griffith.

While Jenelle Evans spoke out on Friday morning, telling E! News that Doris Davidson has not received emergency custody as she requested, Nathan Griffith seems to think that it would be a good idea for Davidson to take custody of his son.

In a statement to Real Mr. Housewife on September 8, Nathan Griffith said, “The only thing I can say is that I agree with what my mom is trying to do for that amazing child of mine.”

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith dated for a few years and welcomed their son Kaiser in June 2014. However, despite becoming engaged just months later, the couple ultimately called it quits after a number of arrests and claims of domestic abuse.

Following Jenelle Evans’ relationship with Nathan Griffith, the longtime reality star quickly moved on with David Eason, and less than one year into their relationship, it was revealed that Evans was pregnant with her third child.

Jenelle Evans also has an older son, 8-year-old Jace, who her mother, Barbara, was awarded full custody of in May of this year.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

In addition to the claims Nathan Griffith’s mother made about Jenelle Evans in her court filing, Doris Davidson also took aim at Evans’ fiance, David Eason, claiming that he and Evans both tested positive for marijuana months ago.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star is currently in the midst of preparing to walk down the aisle and marry David Eason at the end of this month. As fans may have noticed online, Evans confirmed a wedding date of September 23 in July and recently traveled to New York City to pick up her wedding gown and the outfits of her children.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]