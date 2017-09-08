Kim Richards Completes Less Than Half Of Her Required Community Service, Is She Facing Jail Time?

Kim Richards has reportedly made good progress in her effort to complete the 450 hours of community service she was sentenced to back in March.

According to an E! News report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was told earlier this year that she could be facing face jail time if she failed to complete 450 hours of community service by September 7. However, even though Richards hasn’t even completed half of what she’s been sentenced to do, she is not heading to jail.

As the outlet explained, Kim Richards has been able to avoid jail time based on “good cause,” which means that while the reality star hasn’t yet finished her 450 hours, she’s done enough to prove to the judge that she’s put in a good effort to have the hours completed eventually.

Kim Richards’ attorney was in court this morning for a progress hearing for a case that began in 2015 when she was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel after becoming drunk at the venue’s popular Polo Lounge. During the hearing, the attorney revealed that his client had completed just 180 hours of community service and provided proof from the Midnight Mission, where Richards has been working.

Kim Richards’ case will be heard again on December 19, 2017, and at that point, she will have to prove that the remaining 270 hours have been completed and provide a second letter from the Midnight Mission.

E! News went on to reveal that Kim Richards has been doing her best to stay sober in recent years with the help of the Skydog Ranch, a non-profit organization that rescues at-risk mustang horses and provides a sanctuary for horses that have found themselves in kill pens, up for auction, neglected, or abused.

In a statement to the outlet days ago, the child actress turned reality star said that her recovery is going amazingly well and added that the Skydog Ranch had helped her a lot. As she explained, the sanctuary keeps her grounded and at peace.

To see more of Kim Richards and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere later this year on Bravo TV.

