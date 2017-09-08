Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos of Her Twins On First Day Of Fourth Grade, Fans Can’t Believe How Old They Look

Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, just started their first day of fourth grade this week, and fans cannot get over how much the pair have grown up.

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her twins yesterday to congratulate them on their first day of school. Max can be seen wearing his uniform khaki pants with a black blazer and white button-up underneath.

Max’s twin sister, Emme, is wearing the girl version of the uniform, complete with white knee-high socks and a long light blue skirt, as well as a black blazer with gold buttons and white button-up shirt underneath. Both twins have a red patch on the upper left chest portion of their blazers, which appears to be a school emblem.

Lopez’s caption on the photo was simple, yet heartfelt.

“So proud of my babies… #notbabiesanymore #4thgrade #love”

The superstar’s 68 million followers couldn’t help but stop and comment on the photo. Some fans couldn’t get over how big the twins have gotten while others pointed out the twins’ resemblance to Jennifer and ex-husband Marc Anthony, who is the father of Max and Emme.

“Wow its little Marc and little Jennifer!” one fan pointed out.

“They grow up fast,” another fan chimed in.

In another throwback photo posted to the Shades of Blue star’s Instagram account this past August, she can be see holding both twins in her arms. The children look like they couldn’t be more than 2-years-old, and in the caption, Jennifer says that she used to love to carry both her twins at the same time. She went on to hashtag the picture “forever my babies” and “too big now.”

E! News reports that the twins have had a busy summer with their mom and her new beau, Alex Rodriguez. Back in July, Jennifer, her twins, and A-Rod’s two kids enjoyed some pool time together and the five appear to be getting along swimmingly.

According to People, Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in either February or March of this year. The former Yankee star admitted to the ladies of The View that the pair was indeed an item in March. They later made their official debut at the Met Gala in May. Lopez had just gotten out of a relationship with Drake and Rodriguez with Silicon Valley CEO, Anne Wojcicki.

Jennifer can be currently seen at her show, “All I Have,” at the Axis in Las Vegas.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]