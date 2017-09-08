‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6: Kelly Severide’s Fate Shared By EP

Chicago Fire Season 5 ended with the fate of many of our favorites in the air. While EP Derek Haas has said that not everyone will make it out alive, he hasn’t dished that much on the fates of the individuals. Many fans are speculating over whether one, two, or more fire fighters will be leaving the show. The good news is that the fate of one fire fighter is now known.

Haas shared with Hollywood Life that Kelly Severide is going to return for Chicago Fire Season 6. Severide was left finding a way into the burning building to save his colleagues and friends. Well, Haas didn’t quite say it outright, but he shared the future for Severide in the upcoming season. It turns out that Severide will go back to some of his bad boy ways after the events from the last season. He’s not had much luck in love, especially with the loss of Anna, and he isn’t going to find it easy to let anyone back into his heart anytime soon.

According to the interview, not all of the departing fire fighters will die. Haas mentioned that he couldn’t share why some were leaving the show, but that all would be revealed in the Chicago Fire Season 6 premiere. This could mean that someone is going to walk away from the fire house. Is it possible that Mouch will recover from his heart attack but decide to retire like he was planning to in the Season 5 finale?

Beautiful day to film #ChicagoFire at E18 (E51). pic.twitter.com/wSqAP1uK3L — Eng 18 Chicago Fire (@CFDEngine18) September 7, 2017

If the promotional poster is anything to go on, it looks like Matt Casey is also going to make it out alive. Mouch and Herrmann have been seen in social media photos, but Haas confirms that some things are posted just to throw fans off, so don’t assume both will make it out alive.

Feels like family. ❤️ Season 6 of #ChicagoFire begins Thursday, September 28 at 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/8BW2bojF2X — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) August 31, 2017

Fans can expect to see the new season messing around with time, but nothing in the way that Season 3 included flashbacks of Shay’s first day. Instead, the episode will open with the Season 5 finale events and then flash forward a couple of months to bring the timeline in line with the current day timeline.

Did someone say promo?! We've got your first look at Season 6 of #ChicagoFire right here! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/3XeXA4MjuS — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) August 31, 2017

Haas also confirmed that there would be a long hiatus after Episode 6 due to the football season. This is all thanks to NBC switching Chicago Fire to Thursday nights. The hiatus episode will be written by Haas, and fans can expect to be angry and annoyed at the events, just like they were with the hiatus episode last season.

Chicago Fire Season 6 premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 10/9c on NBC.

