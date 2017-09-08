Fans of the Duggar family think Joseph Duggar’s big day has arrived. The 22-year-old has been engaged to Kendra Caldwell for just over three months.

Counting On fans saw Joseph propose marriage to Kendra at sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding on May 26. Ever since the engagement, fans have been waiting to see them walk down the aisle. They had reportedly desired a fall wedding and even announced September 8 for their big day, only to quickly change the date in their wedding registry to October 7. Hawk-eyed fans suspect the wedding is set for Friday evening, but the Duggar family does not want to let the word out before it begins. Among the supposed hints that have led to this conclusion was a recent post shared by Renee Miller, the wedding dress designer, who made Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar’s wedding outfits. Miller’s post further fanned rumors of a Friday wedding.

“Not sure why all of my great ideas come to me at the last minute. But worked all night to surprise my sweet bride today on her wedding. Ruffles off her sweet Mama’s dress and added to the bottom of her dress. I can’t wait for big reveal. There’s going to be tears. Love my job.”

The post was deleted late afternoon on Friday after Duggar family followers got a whiff of it. A screenshot of it, however, was captured before the post was removed.

What had excited fans was the location tag on the images. The Facebook post shows Miller posted them when she was in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, which is close to where the Duggar family resides. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married at the city’s Cathedral of Ozarks.

The Duggar family announced Joseph and Kendra Caldwell’s courtship in March. During last season of Counting On, fans saw Joseph seek Pastor Paul Caldwell’s permission to court his daughter. If a wedding were to take place later this evening, fans could see it air during the new season expected to premiere September 11.

While fans wait for news about the wedding, the Duggar family shared images of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s mission trip to Panama. The couple’s closeness in the images made some wonder if they were married and went on a honeymoon trip.

“Looks like this was also a honeymoon. They probably already got married,” reads a comment on the image that also echoes a few other comments.

Joseph and Kendra Caldwell do not appear to be sporting rings in the images, making it seem unlikely they were married when these were clicked. A wedding later on Friday, however, does not seem out of reckoning!

Let us know if you hear about the wedding in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]