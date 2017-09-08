‘Roseanne’ Revival: Darlene And David’s Son Officially Joins The Cast

Roseanne has added another member to the family. The first new cast member for the upcoming revival of Roseanne Barr’s classic ’80s/’90s ABC comedy has been hired. Newcomer Ames McNamara has been cast in the series-regular role of Mark, Darlene and David’s (Sara Gilbert, Johnny Galecki) 8-year-old son.

The child actor will be joining returning Roseanne veterans Gilbert, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke, according to TV Line. It has not been announced if Johnny Galecki will return for the eight-episode Roseanne reboot, but series star Sara Gilbert told TV Line they are in “productive talks” with the Big Bang Theory star.

Roseanne’s grandson Mark is being described as a “sensitive and bright” child who “occasionally likes to wear girls’ clothes.” Last month, Fox News revealed that a casting notice for the Roseanne reboot was issued for a 9-year-old character, who is “sensitive” and “effeminate” and displaying “qualities of both male and female young child traits.” The casting call revealed that little Mark will be a “gender creative” character, a first for network TV. The Mark character is named after his late Uncle Mark Healy (Becky Conner’s husband, played by Glenn Quinn, who died in 2002).

In a statement to TV Line, Roseanne star Sara Gilbert praised her new TV son, saying she is inspired by child actor Ames McNamara’s talent.

“Some people are born with abilities beyond their years. Ames is one of those people,” the Roseanne star said.

In addition to Mark Healy’s namesake, the Roseanne reboot will also feature Darlene and David’s teen daughter, Harris. The couple’s first child was introduced to viewers in Season 9 of the original Roseanne series when Darlene delivered the baby extremely prematurely. Casting is still underway for Harris, who is now 14 years old.

The original incarnation of Roseanne aired from 1988 to 1997 on ABC. Twenty years later, executive producer and star Sara Gilbert told Entertainment Weekly it felt like the right time to put a working-class family back on TV.

“That’s a voice that’s not been spoken for enough in this country and we feel hopeful that we can be a uniting force in that way,” Gilbert said.

The eight-episode Roseanne revival is set to air in early 2018 on ABC. Take a look at the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/AP Images]