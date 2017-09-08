Country Music Star Troy Gentry Dies In Helicopter Crash: Montgomery Gentry Star Was Touring Concert Location

Tragedy struck on Friday afternoon when Troy Gentry, one-half of the popular country music group Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash. The singer was heading to a concert by the duo in New Jersey when something went horribly wrong with the helicopter he was traveling in. After the pilot declared an emergency, the helicopter crashed shortly after, as they approached the airport and Gentry died on the way to the hospital.

Troy Gentry was 50-years-old.

As reported by CBS Philly, Gentry was in the helicopter with 30-year-old pilot James Evan Robinson of Georgia when he declared an emergency at around 1:30 p.m. As the helicopter was on its approach, it crashed in a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey.

Gentry was attended to by medical personnel, but he died on his way to the hospital. The pilot also died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Eddie Montgomery was at the airport and on the scene, but he was uninjured as he was not in the helicopter.

Montgomery Gentry had a concert scheduled at the airport on Friday night, but it was cancelled shortly after the crash.

Breaking: Sources confirm that Troy Gentry of country music group Montgomery Gentry has died in a helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/NDZUmu5u8y — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) September 8, 2017

The type of helicopter they were traveling in was a Schweitzer 269 and the pilot was simply giving Gentry a tour of the area that the band would be playing in later on Friday. Montgomery Gentry’s Friday night concert was set to take place at the resort attached to the airport.

Troy Gentry’s publicist released a statement regarding his passing.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

The country music singer is survived by his wife and two children. Fans know him for songs such as “My Town” and “Something to Be Proud Of,” two of the biggest hits of his career.

Troy Gentry, half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, dies at 50 https://t.co/3FVw6KBp4A pic.twitter.com/2uZQUs2IYA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2017

Troy Gentry was a very popular musician in a country music group that started out in 1993 and has grown in popularity over the years. His tragic death in the helicopter crash on Friday will not only affect his family and Eddie Montgomery, but every single person who ever loved even one song by Montgomery Gentry.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]