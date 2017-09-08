Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Reportedly Have An ‘Open’ Life Together

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship has reportedly made the actress become more “open” as an individual.

Just days after the couple confirmed their romance with a joint outing in Malibu, California, which followed four years of dating rumors, a source claims Katie Holmes is over the moon with Jamie Foxx and completely happy with their relationship.

“They send each other voice memos, instead of text messages. She was talking about him all day and gushing about how much fun she has with him,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight on September 8.

As the source explained, Katie Holmes used to attend red carpet events and other parties only out of obligation but now, she seems to be having a lot more fun. In fact, after going public with Jamie Foxx days ago, she traveled to New York City, where she’s been strutting her stuff on the streets of the Big Apple during Fashion Week.

“I bet Jamie has played a big part in that,” the source said of Katie Holmes’ alleged new outlook on life.

According to Entertainment Tonight’s report, Katie Holmes was extremely burned by the fallout from her marriage to Tom Cruise, and after they split in 2012, she took a step back from the spotlight as she prepared to raise her daughter, 11-year-old Suri Cruise, as a single parent. She also chose to keep her inner circle extremely tight, but now, five years after her divorce from Cruise was finalized, the insider said Holmes deserves to be happy and doesn’t care who knows about her and Foxx any longer.

The source went on to reveal that Katie Holmes is letting her guard down and being more open.

This week, as Katie Holmes embarked on a very busy schedule in the Big Apple, a photographer took notice of the reported change in Holmes, telling Entertainment Tonight that he could hardly keep up with her many outings. As he explained, she was on every list for ever party in town, which is quite out of character for the actress.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were first spotted together in the Hamptons in 2013. At the time, the couple faced rumors of a possible relationship after they were caught dancing together at the event, but after those reports surfaced, Foxx shut down the idea of a blooming romance with Tom Cruise’s ex-wife.

