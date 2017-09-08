Evie Clair’s Father Dies: 13-Year-Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Loses Her Dad To Cancer Battle

Evie Clair’s big week was just struck by tragedy, with the 13-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant losing her father to a cancer battle just days after she was saved by fans and became a finalist on the talent competition.

Clair has won over fans with her musical talent, amassing a giant following that has propelled her into the final stage of the show. But amidst the celebration, Clair had some horrible news to share with fans, announcing that her dad, Amos Ablanalp, had lost his battle with cancer.

Clair announced the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of herself with her father and writing, “I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots!”

As the Deseret News reported, Evie learned shortly after performing on Tuesday that her father had been placed on life support. Evie’s mother, Hillary Ablanalp, wrote on the family’s blog that she waited until a quiet moment backstage to tell Evie that her father’s condition had worsened. Hillary offered to take Evie home right away, but Evie decided to stay to see the results.

That led to a sleepless night for the family, waiting to hear if Evie would advance to the finals while also praying that her father would make it through what turned out to be a difficult night. In the end, Evie was able to make it back to the hospital to be by her father’s side when he passed away.

After Evie Clair’s father died, the 13-year-old singer posted a photo montage on Instagram remembering him.

“I hope I made you proud, Daddy. I’ve always done it for you and I’ll do it for you forever. ”

Fans remember Amos Ablanalp from Evie’s America’s Got Talent audition. After Evie finished her song, her father joined her on stage and shared a hug as he shed tears. Evie has dedicated all of her performances to her father, Hollywood Life reported.

Evie had previously said that if she were to win the $1 million prize, she would use it to help fund her father’s treatment and save his life.

It is not clear yet how the death of Evie Clair’s father will affect her run on America’s Got Talent. The finalists are set to perform again next week, with the winner being crowned on September 20.

