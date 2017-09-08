Teresa Giudice Praised By Siggy Flicker Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Teresa Giudice recently received high praise from her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Siggy Flicker.

According to a new report, Siggy Flicker appeared on on the Andy’s Girls podcast and revealed what makes Teresa Giudice so special and unlike anyone else.

“What you see is what you get. Over and over again. Who can ever say that they met another person who has had to endure the kind of pain and suffering that this woman has gone through?” Siggy Flicker asked, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on September 8.

As Siggy Flicker explained, Teresa Giudice went to jail, came home, said goodbye to her husband, Joe, who entered into a 41-month prison term of his own, and then tragically lost her mother all in a matter of years but has remained strong throughout her hardships. As fans will recall, Teresa and Joe Giudice were found guilty of bank and wire fraud in late 2014 and months later, Teresa Giudice began serving her 15-month term in Connecticut.

Teresa Giudice was ultimately released from prison in December 2015, after serving just 11 months behind bars and was placed under house arrest during the months that followed. Since then, her husband has begun serving his prison term, which has left the reality star to raise their four daughters as a single mom.

In addition to her kind words about Teresa Giudice, Siggy Flicker also spoke of former cast member Jacqueline Laurita, saying that the relationship between Laurita and her husband, Chris, is an absolute love story. She also applauded Richard Wakile, stating that she’s never seen a man so obsessed with his wife.

Siggy Flicker went on to discuss the moments leading up to the start of Joe Giudice’s prison term, explaining that every time Joe would look at his wife, he’d have tears in his eyes.

As for Joe Gorga, Siggy Flicker said that he too is obsessed with his wife of 13 years and loves his family.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, Siggy Flicker, and their co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Danielle Staub, and Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

