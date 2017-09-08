Lisa Rinna Instagram: She Tends To ‘Serious Business’ With Camille Grammer During ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Have Lisa Rinna and Camille Grammer formed an alliance during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8?

Earlier this week on Instagram, Lisa Rinna shared a photo of herself and Camille Grammer, who is rumored to be filming with Rinna and the rest of the cast, and revealed they were tending to some “serious business.”

Right away, several fans weighed in on the photo, revealing that they have missed seeing Camille Grammer in a full-time role and noting that they hope the image is a hint of her possible Season 8 role.

“Andy bring back Camille please,” one fan requested.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Camille Grammer appeared on the Bravo reality series in a full-time role during its first and second seasons. In the years since, she’s made regular guest appearances, but when it comes to her future return, nothing has been confirmed quite yet. That said, there have been several clues shared on social media.

In fact, in addition to Lisa Rinna’s recent photo of Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards also shared a cast photo on Instagram this week, and Grammer was included, along with Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi.

Kylie Richards’ photo of Camille Grammer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was shared just one day after she and Rinna took care of whatever “serious business” Rinna was referring to in her Instagram post.

In July, E! News shared a report about the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, noting that in addition to Camille Grammer, former housewife Adrienne Maloof has also been seen with the Bravo ladies in recent months. The outlet also said that Teddi Jo Mellencamp appeared to have joined the group but noted that her role had not yet been confirmed.

To see more of Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

