The Sweet Stories Behind The Sentimental Jewelry Prince William Gave To Duchess Kate Through The Years

Kate Middleton has grown to become one of the most-watched members of the royal family for many good reasons, one of which is her impeccable style. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is often dressed in clean-cut silhouettes, accessorized by subtle pieces of jewelry gifted to her by Prince William. Not only is each piece beautiful and classic, but it also comes with a sweet and meaningful story behind it.

Victorian eternity band

From the early days of their courtship, Kate Middleton has been wearing a Victorian eternity band made of garnets (her birthstone) and pearls (Prince William’s birthstone). According to sources, the ring was reportedly purchased by Queen Elizabeth herself.

Sapphire engagement ring

On October 20, 2010, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with a sapphire ring that was once Princess Diana’s engagement ring. The stunning piece is embellished with a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire and surrounded with 14 solitaire diamonds. The ring, however, wasn’t in William’s possession before the engagement.

When Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in 1997, the brothers were taken to Kensington Palace where their father, Prince Charles, allowed them to choose a memento from their mother’s belongings. William picked Diana’s Cartier watch, while Harry chose their mother’s engagement ring.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, they switched items when William decided to propose to Kate.

“It is very special to me. It was my way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today, and the excitement, and the fact we are going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Now that Princess Diana’s ring is with Kate Middleton, many are on the lookout for what Prince Harry will use to propose to his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. A source claimed that he might propose to Markle with Princess Margaret’s ruby engagement ring.

Welsh gold wedding band

Duchess Kate’s wedding band is made from Welsh gold that belongs to the royal family. As per tradition, all royal brides have a wedding band made from Welsh gold. A spokesperson for the family revealed that the gold that was used to create the ring was given by Queen Elizabeth to Prince William shortly after the couple got engaged.

Sapphire earrings

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing a pair of sapphire earrings that perfectly match her engagement ring. The pair of earrings is said to be a favorite of Princess Diana and one of her most prized possessions, which is exactly why William wanted Kate to have them.

Ballon Bleu de Cartier

One of Princess Diana’s favorite pieces was the gold Cartier Tank Francaise, which was given to her by her father, John Spencer. She loved it so much that she bought William a similar piece.

As a way to connect his mother and his wife, he bought Kate a Ballon Bleu de Cartier, which he gave her as a gift for their third wedding anniversary, PopSugar reported. He made it all the more special by adding a sapphire stone on the watch to match Kate’s engagement ring.

Diamond eternity band

The diamond eternity band was given by Prince William to Kate Middleton after she gave birth to Prince George. He also gave her a diamond flower brooch with a pink stone as an additional push present.

Amethyst and tourmaline earrings

This pair of earrings was gifted by William to Kate and was made especially for her to celebrate the birth of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, People reported.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third baby. At a mental health conference in London this week, William opened up about Kate’s pregnancy, saying the Duchess of Cambridge is doing well despite suffering from severe morning sickness.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]