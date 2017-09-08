The Miami Heat are coming off one of the most surprising seasons in NBA history. This glaring season from the Heat came right after team president Pat Riley decided to part ways with superstar Dwyane Wade. The Heat’s front office management didn’t see eye to eye with Wade dealing with contract talks over the 2016 offseason. The Heat tried to underpay Wade, thinking it was going to make him stay. However, Wade was seeking for two years and $50 million, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

After starting off with an 11-30 record, Miami came back soaring, ending the season with a 41-41 record, just one game shy of making it to the playoffs without Wade.

Who knows what would’ve been the outcome if Wade was still with the Heat. However, Wade accepted a contract with his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. After having an unsuccessful season in Chicago, there are rumors that the Chicago Bulls will buy out Wade’s contract, which is set for $23.8 million.

The 35-year-old is set to have a few teams on his radar. One team specifically, is his former team he won three championships with, the Heat. Wade averaged 18.3 points, shooting 43.4 percent, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for the Bulls and is still showing signs that he can produce on the floor.

Miami is certainly in on Wade, but at his age, it’s highly unlikely that he would be a starting shooting guard on any team. In fact, Miami would consider signing Wade, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, if he accepts a bench role and would be willing to sign a $4.3 million exception.

Wade would be an excellent boost for the Heat’s bench if he accepts that role. In addition, the Heat would be clear favorites to secure a spot in the playoffs.

At the moment, this is just a rumor, as Wade and the Bulls have yet to talk about the buyout option, according to David Aldrige. Wade told Aldridge that when the time is right, he would talk to the Bulls’ front office.

“When the time is right for me and the Chicago Bulls to sit down and talk about the future, we will do that. The time hasn’t been right obviously to this point. But I will be in Chicago soon enough and hopefully we get an opportunity to sit down and talk about the future and the direction and go from there. I’m 35 years old. I’m a grown man. I can definitely sit across the room from you and listen to your truth and hopefully hear mine and go from there.”

Wade and the Heat are back in the same situation as last offseason.

