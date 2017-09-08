Kailyn Lowry Twitter: Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Feuding With Jo Rivera And Vee Torres?

Are Kailyn Lowry and her baby daddy, Jo Rivera, at odds?

Earlier this week on Twitter, the Teen Mom 2 star told her fans and followers that she had gone to Rivera’s house to exchange their son, seven-year-old Isaac, and added that fans would have been shocked to see the chaos that ensued.

“If y’all knew the chaos that just went down when I was picking up isaac at jo and vee’s,” she tweeted, adding, “Where are the cameras for the good stuff?”

Right away, fans suspected that she and Jo Rivera might have gotten into a war of words, but shortly after her first tweet was shared, the longtime reality star shared a second post, assuring fans that the chaos she was referring to was with her kids and not her former boyfriend. She also said that while things between them can sometimes be a little dysfunctional, they are doing their best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with one another.

Kailyn Lowry shares one child with Jo Rivera, and he also has a younger daughter with fiancee Vee Torres. Meanwhile, Lowry has two younger children, three-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin and one-month-old “Baby Lo” with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera have seemed to be on good terms for the past several months, but when it comes to Lowry’s relationship with her former husband, Javi Marroquin, things haven’t been quite as civil.

As fans saw during the seventh season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry and Marroquin’s marriage came to an end last year, and shortly after that, the mother of three moved on with Chris Lopez, with whom she ultimately welcomed her third child. That said, Lowry and Lopez broke up during her pregnancy and have not yet gotten back together. Instead, they continue to spend time together as a family with their baby.

