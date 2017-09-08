Police made several welfare checks on Aaron Carter at his St. Petersburg, Florida, home after an anonymous caller claimed the singer is threatening to commit suicide. The incident came days after Carter got involved in a serious car accident earlier this week.

Florida police visited Carter’s home three times within 24 hours for welfare checks after receiving information from an anonymous caller alleging that the 29-year-old recently tried to buy a gun in the last couple of weeks and threatened to cause harm to his family and other people, E! News reported.

Documents obtained by E! News revealed that authorities first arrived at Carter’s home at 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday but did not make contact with the singer.

Police made a second visit to Aaron Carter’s home at 2:12 p.m. after an anonymous caller said that the singer had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after reportedly refusing to take medical treatment after his recent car accident.

The third welfare check happened on 4:18 a.m. the next day when an anonymous caller informed the police that the “Fool’s Gold” singer was threatening to harm his family and other people. When the police showed up at Carter’s house, all the lights were on but were quickly switched off and the window blinds rolled down.

Aaron Carter was involved in a traffic accident not far from his home in St. Petersburg on Monday, September 4. According to People, Carter allegedly rear-ended another vehicle. He was cited for driving a vehicle with an expired registration and for failing to follow a traffic signal.

Although no one else was severely injured, the singer “completely totaled” his BMW M4 and broke his nose.

In a tweet, Carter said that he’s never been in an accident “as severe as this.” He added that several parts of his body hurt, including his arms and legs. He also said that he’s “cut up all over.”

The past few months have been rough for the pop singer, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. In July, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and illegal possession of marijuana.

In August, Aaron Carter came out as bisexual. In a lengthy Twitter post, he revealed that he “started to find boys and girls attractive” when he was 13-years-old. He also admitted to having had “experience” with a male when he was 17.

In an emotional interview with ET, the former teen heartthrob also revealed that he was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, a condition that causes the upper part of the stomach to push up towards the diaphragm. As a result, patients with a hiatal hernia have difficulty swallowing food. Carter dropped approximately 20 pounds since his first diagnosis.

[Featured Image by Alison Buck/Getty Images]