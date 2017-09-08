Carrie Underwood & Sam Hunt Team Up To Raise Thousands For Orphanage

Country music stars Carrie Underwood and Sam Hunt are teaming up to do good.

The twosome hit the stage together in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 7 to raise money for a Honduran orphanage, and managed to raise a whopping $602,000 for the good cause.

A number of attendees at the benefit shared photos from the charity event on Instagram, including social media user @gumballteamanime who confirmed the huge amount of money the two musicians helped to raise.

“$602,000 was raised for a Honduran orphanage tonight by 100 people hanging out with Sam and Carrie at Fontinel – the former mansion of Barbara Mandrel,” they captioned a photo of Underwood and Hunt on the stage in Music City.

“Just the little support of these superstars can inspire many. Great when you can have fun and support the less fortunate at the same time,” they added, calling the fundraiser an “amazing night.”

The fundraiser was actually a part of Mission Lazarus as part of the charities “Songs on a Mission” benefit, organized by Nashville songwriters Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins, and Bryan Simpson.

Both Underwood and Hunt have stayed quiet about their huge charitable efforts on social media, though Sam returned to Twitter on September 7 to confirm that he’ll be joining his fellow country stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton for Luke’s upcoming ‘Crash My Playa’ concerts in Mexico.

But while his next project will be with Luke and Blake, this actually isn’t the first time Sam has teamed-up with Carrie on the stage.

The twosome previously hit the stage together at the 2016 Grammy Awards for a very special performance, which got rave reviews from country fans.

Carrie and her fellow country star changed things up for the prestigious music award show last year, mashing up Hunt’s track “Take Your Time” and Underwood’s hit “Heartbeat” for the unique performance of their two singles.

The mash-up actually put together two of Crowell’s songs, which is likely how Carrie and Sam came together at the recent benefit for the unnamed Honduran orphanage this week.

“I’m just super honored to be with Sam representing country music at the Grammys,” Underwood said of teaming up with Hunt at the time in an interview with The Tennessean, while he added that he was “excited” to sing with the “Blown Away” singer.

But it’s not just Sam who Carrie’s been teaming up with for a duet lately.

Rumors are also swirling that Underwood – who recently shared a sweet photo of her rescue dog Penny on social media – could actually be ready to duet with another of country music’s most famous males.

Luke Bryan teased earlier this year that he’s got a big collaboration coming up on his new album, and fans have been speculating for weeks that Carrie is the female artist in question.

The speculation comes amid a whole lot of drama surrounding the upcoming 2017 CMA Awards, where Carrie, Luke and Sam are all nominated.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]