‘Big Brother’ Romance: Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo Confirmed As A Couple

A Big Brother romance has blossomed between former houseguests Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. The pair has each starred on the hit CBS reality competition show and now they are dating in the real world. Now the couple is sharing the story of their budding romance and how it all got started.

This is the third showmance for Nicole Franzel, who dated Hayden Voss from Big Brother 16 and then dated Corey Brooks from Big Brother 18. Now she has moved on to Victor Arroyo and she appears to be very happy about it. A new report by CBS interviewed the Big Brother couple and provides more details about their relationship.

A bit of irony is involved in this romance, as Nicole was one of the reasons that Victor never stood a chance to win the $500,000 prize during his season on the show. She worked against him and Paul Abrahamian, voting him out of the Big Brother 18 house at every turn. Victor fought his way back from the BB18 jury, but couldn’t make it to the season finale.

For a reminder to Big Brother fans on how the season turned out, Nicole Franzel ended up getting named the Big Brother 18 winner and Paul Abrahamian finished in second place. Paul is back for another season of the show with Big Brother 19, while two of his friends have started dating in the real world. That will be an interesting piece of news for Paul to learn about when he gets out of the BB19 house.

See how Nicole & Victor went from BB roommates to BB romance: https://t.co/UcJ0k0QFl6???? #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/DpHvw8NnnP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2017

CBS also posted a slideshow about this new Big Brother romance, giving a timeline for when they were “reunited” and started officially dating. Nicole and Victor actually hadn’t seen each other since wrapping up the shooting of Big Brother 18, but met up back on June 29. It appears that they enjoyed that reunion quite a bit based on their posts on social media. At the end of July, they began posting pictures as they cozied up together, spurring a lot of rumors about a possible relationship. Now it has been confirmed by the couple themselves.

You got a sneak peek last night.. and now I have for you the full cast of The Revengers! #BBRevengers #BB19 pic.twitter.com/v3qXNXX2bV — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) September 8, 2017

If the show producers and CBS ever decided to do a season dedicated to just couples, then this might be a very formidable team. They could certainly pose a threat to Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, as well as Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd. Those other Big Brother romances have led to children, though, so they might not be interested in taking part in another season. If Big Brother 20 turns out to be a season of All-Stars, fans should definitely expect to see Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo ready to make another appearance.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]