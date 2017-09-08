Julie Chen Shares A Sneak Peek Of The New Comics ‘BB Revengers’ With Fan-Favorites As Super Heroes

Every season Big Brother fans tune in to watch Julie Chen host the show. She has been the one to bring fans good news and bad news over the life of the series. Last night, she shared the exciting news that there will be a Big Brother Celebrity edition played out in the winter months. The finale of BB19 won’t mean a year of waiting for the next game to begin. In addition, they are adding Big Brother Comics.

Overnight fans of Big Brother have taken to social media to discuss their dream players. Which celebrities would bring the fun and which would bring the drama? Of course, the former houseguests spoke out, as well. While Dan is hoping for another shot at the Big Brother game, Evel Dick is saying that the former houseguests are not celebrities and should not be included. There is a place for former houseguests, however.

Julie Chen took to Twitter to share a cute picture to introduce the Big Brother Comics. In the photo, Frankie Grande, Mr.Pectacular, Dan Gheesling, James Huling, Caleb Reynold, Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Austin Matelson are all dressed as super heroes ready for battle. The photo is titled “BB Revengers.” There was also a trailer released that shows the former houseguests taking control as they take on the bad guys.

You got a sneak peek last night.. and now I have for you the full cast of The Revengers! #BBRevengers #BB19 A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

The Big Brother franchise is growing. Fans have made this season a record-breaker in the ratings. No matter how many complaints you see on social media, the truth is Big Brother 19 has had more viewers than any other season and has consistently beaten the competition on other stations. Fans are being given a couple of new ways to get their Big Brother fix and decrease the long wait in between games.

That time I played Big Brother.. ???? A post shared by JULIE CHEN (@juliechencbs) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

No information has been released yet as to when the BB Revengers will air. As more information is released, we will bring it to you. Make sure to check back with the Inquisitr to stay informed.

Are you excited about the new Big Brother Comics, BB Revengers? What do you think of the cast? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

