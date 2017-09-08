Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Yolanda Hadid Slams Former Husband David Foster In New Book

Many fans were surprised when Yolanda Hadid and David Foster confirmed they were headed for divorce in December of 2015, but according to a new report, their split was actually a long time coming.

In the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s new memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, she opens up about the end of her relationship with the music producer and reveals that things were far from picture perfect during their four-year marriage.

Speaking of the beginning of her marriage in the new book, Yolanda Hadid revealed that she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue shortly after marrying David Foster and ultimately wanted to pursue a meeting with someone in another country in an effort to get to the bottom of what she was going through. Sadly, her husband wasn’t supportive and believed she was “crazy.”

So, rather than have her husband accompany her out of town as a means of support, Yolanda Hadid was forced to embark on her health journey alone and told friends that David Foster wasn’t going with her because he was too busy.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t leave his side,” Yolanda Hadid noted, according to a report by Radar Online on September 8.

As Yolanda Hadid recalled, she was quite involved in David Foster’s health and kept a log of his doctor’s appointments, test results, and medications on her phone.

After Yolanda Hadid was later diagnosed with Lyme disease, she began to notice that her husband was becoming increasingly unhappy with the fact that she could not go about life in the way she used to. Still, she did her best to remain dedicated to her marriage, but after taking a trip to support her husband against the orders of a doctor, he decided to skip one of her own events.

Yolanda Hadid also recalled an incident in which David Foster had traveled to New York City, where she was working but refused to respond to her text messages.

“I begged you to place never abandon me again and not only did you do it, you did it at the worst time in my life,” Yolanda Hadid continued in her book.

Yolanda Hadid signed on to appear in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s third season as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump and the former wife of Vanderpump’s longtime friend Mohamed Hadid.

To hear more about what Yolanda Hadid had to say about her marriage to David Foster and her ongoing struggles with Lyme disease, check out her new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, which is set to be released on September 12.

