‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn And Marci Miller On Why ‘Chabby’ Is Forever

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that “Chabby” would get back together. Not only have Chad DiMera and Abigail reconciled, they are already planning on remarrying. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn and Marci Miller talked about the storyline and their characters. Flynn also revealed the future of Chad and Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) relationship now that they are no longer together.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Chad and Abby are a fan-favorite couple on Days Of Our Lives. When they broke up, it was heartbreaking for fans. It turns out viewers are not the only ones that wanted “Chabby” back together. It was something Billy Flynn was also looking forward to. He admitted being disappointed at how the story proceeded after Abigail returned to Salem.

“I’m all for having other story but I think it got so off the rails, and there were a lot of things going on but obviously, on a show like this, you can’t be happy forever. I just remember being unhappy that they didn’t really treat Abby coming back, and her illness, as conflict. Instead, it became this triangle kind of thing.”

As for why fans are so invested in “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives, Marci Miller shared her perspective on the coupling. She believes it has to do with people wanting to find a soul mate. She also thinks it has to do with how much the couple has overcome in the past. They certainly haven’t had the easiest relationship.

“I think it’s this idea of finding a soul mate, having somebody that you meet in your youth, and something inside of you responds in a way that you can’t even necessarily explain. On top of that, they’ve climbed so many mountains and have fallen, and done so much together. It’s the idea of having a life partner, and somebody that loves you unconditionally, and responds to so many different pieces of who you are as a person. Everybody wants that, and I think Chad and Abby get to be symbols of that for a lot of people.”

Even though a lot of Days Of Our Lives fans are in love with “Chabby,” there are also viewers that hoped Chad and Gabi would have a future together. Flynn explained that he loved both pairings, but Gabi just didn’t feel like home to him. He also teased that in the future, Chad and Gabi will have a special friendship. They will always be there for one another, even with the tension of Chad going back to his ex-wife.

As for Chad and Abigail’s future, the actors couldn’t reveal too much information. However, Miller did say she would like to see the characters continue to grow and evolve. This includes both as individuals and as a couple.

As for Flynn, he hinted that “Chabby” was forever and no matter what, they will always find their way back to each other.

“…ultimately, it will always come back to Chad and Abigail together.”

Mess ups. #Days A post shared by Marci Miller (@_marcimiller_) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

What do you think of what Billy Flynn and Marci Miller revealed about “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Are you happy Chad and Abigail are back together again?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]