Jenelle Evans Responds To Nathan Griffith’s Mom’s Bid For Full Custody Of Her Son

Is Jenelle Evans on the verge of losing custody of another one of her children?

As the Inquisitr revealed to readers earlier today, the mother of the Teen Mom 2 star’s former fiancé, Nathan Griffith, recently filed for emergency temporary custody of their 3-year-old son, Kaiser Griffith.

Now, hours later, Jenelle Evans is speaking out about the September 1 filing by Doris Davidson, which suggested that the reality star’s daughter with her current fiancé, David Eason, 7-month-old Ensley, tested positive for marijuana at the time of her January birth.

In Davidson’s filing, as E! News revealed on September 8, Griffith’s mother said that she had allegedly witnessed bruises and other marks on Kaiser on “several occasions” that were not consistent with the normal injuries a toddler sustains. She went on to say that Jenelle Evans and her son, Nathan Griffith, are not fit enough to care for the minor child.

In response to the custody filing, Jenelle Evans released a statement to E! News, revealing that her lawyer was talking to the lawyer of Doris Davidson today and noting that her own mother, Barbara Evans, had a lot to do with the accusations Davidson made in her court papers. She also pointed out that Davidson’s filing was against both her and her former fiancé.

Jenelle Evans then confirmed that Davidson has not yet been awarded emergency custody of her middle child.

In addition to her allegations against Jenelle Evans, Doris Davidson also took aim at Jenelle’s soon-to-be-husband, David Eason, who she claimed was using “inappropriate and excessive discipline” against Kaiser. In turn, Davidson is requesting Evans undergo a hair follicle drug test and psychological evaluation.

If Jenelle Evans does lose custody of her middle child, it will be her second loss of the year. As fans will recall, Evans attempted to regain custody of her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, earlier this year, but in May, a judge chose to instead grant full custody of the child to her mother.

If Jenelle Evans does lose custody of her middle child, it will be her second loss of the year. As fans will recall, Evans attempted to regain custody of her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, earlier this year, but in May, a judge chose to instead grant full custody of the child to her mother.

