Is Peggy Sulahian Homophobic? ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Members Weigh In

Peggy Sulahian has been facing allegations of homophobia for the past couple of months after a rumor began swirling that suggested the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie had attempted to have her gay brother thrown out of their father’s funeral.

While Peggy Sulahian, who was added to the cast of the Bravo reality series at the end of last year as the 100th Real Housewife of all time, has remained silent in regard to the accusation against her, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd recently addressed the rumors during an interview with the Windy City Times.

“I am never going to judge Peggy until it comes out of her mouth to me,” Gunvalson told the outlet, adding that her brother may be trying to get himself press by making the allegations against his sister.

“Is he trying to hurt her?” she wondered, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 8.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that Peggy Sulahian’s brother actually reached out to her in an effort to discuss the rumors. However, rather than insert herself in the midst of their family feud, the longtime reality star informed him that she didn’t want to be involved in their beef and suggested they deal with the issue behind closed doors.

As for Kelly Dodd, she said that she hopes to talk to Peggy Sulahian directly about the rumors regarding her alleged homophobia and noted that most of her friends and family are gay.

As fans may recall, Radar Online first shared news of Peggy Sulahian’s alleged homophobia on August 1. In their initial report, the outlet’s insider suggested that after failing to inform her brother that their father was dying, Peggy Sulahian attempted to have him and his fiancé banned from the man’s funeral.

The outlet also said that the source had labeled Peggy Sulahian as “extremely homophobic” and claimed she does not allow her brother around any of her children.

