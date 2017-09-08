Blake Shelton Makes His New Music Video A Family Affair By Recruiting Gwen Stefani’s Sons To Star

Blake Shelton’s new song, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” centers on a couple getting married and starting a new chapter together. Although the country crooner hasn’t announced any wedding plans with Gwen Stefani, he did incorporate her sons into the single’s music video.

According to People, the video features Shelton singing at the wedding of an elderly couple who are exchanging vows in front of their children and grandchildren. The No Doubt alum’s two oldest boys, Zuma and Kingston, are shown in suits dancing throughout the song. Shelton doesn’t come right out and say it, but it is clear that the track is inspired by his romance with Stefani.

“I’ll Name the Dogs” is Shelton’s first song since his If I’m Honest album in 2016. Upon its release, Stefani shared her excitement on Twitter by writing, “Eeeeeeeeek!” In addition to the new track, Shelton is busy working on the charity, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey, and gearing up for the new season of The Voice, which premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.

The new song, meanwhile, is clear evidence that Shelton and Stefani’s romance is hotter than ever. Between their romantic getaways to Oklahoma to their interactions on social media and red carpet appearances, the two seem like a perfect match. Blake Shelton also seems to get along great with her kids, and it looks like they enjoy his company as well. Stefani shares three boys with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The biggest question, of course, is when Shelton and Stefani plan to tie the knot. According to The Boot, Shelton wore a wedding ring in the music video. Could he be hinting that a wedding is right around the corner?

In speaking about the track, Shelton admitted that it reminds him of his earlier days in country music. Not only did he incorporate a traditional fiddle and steel guitar, but he also brought in Diamond Rio’s Jimmy Olander for a solo. Shelton did not, unfortunately, talk about his plans with Stefani and whether or not an engagement is in the cards.

Can't wait for everyone to hear this!! Sooooooo good! #excited #new@blakesheltonmusic #ilovehim #friday gx ???? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Apart from her exciting tweet and a post on Instagram, Stefani has not commented on Shelton’s newest single.

Tell us! What do you think of Blake Shelton’s latest music video? Check out the video below and let us know in the comments.

